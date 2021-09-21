Bulletin Board: September 21

Scholarship

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship Programme is providing monetary support to meritorious individuals who lack resources to pursue their dreams at various levels. Visit https://bit.ly/3EzAHNB for more details.

Culinary arts

The Indian School of Hospitality has announced admission for diplomas in culinary arts and in pastry and bakery. The deadline for applications is November 30. Visit https://bit.ly/2VSV9Yo for more details.

Architecture journalism internship

Libra Studio Architects is hiring interns for an Architecture profile at work from home. Students with knowledge of AutoCAD, MS Office, Adobe Photoshop, and Google SketchUp may apply by September 24. The stipend is ₹1,500 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0448.

Journalism internship

DIFM.TECH is hiring interns for a journalism profile at work from home. Students with knowledge of video editing, creative writing, photography, report writing, English proficiency may apply by Sep 25. The stipend is ₹2,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0449.

Product photography internship

Chef’s Call is hiring interns for a product photography profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Adobe Photoshop, photography and Adobe Photoshop Lightroom CC may apply by Sep 29. The stipend is ₹10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0450.

Data entry internship

H3 Mart is hiring interns for a Data Entry profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS-Office, MS-Excel, English proficiency may apply by Sep 29. The stipend is ₹7,000-12,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0451.