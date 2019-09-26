Bulletin Board September 26

Legal scholarship

Monash University is inviting applications for Monash University Faculty of Law International Asia Scholarship 2019 from students who are going to undertake a Bachelor of Laws (Honours), LLB combined degree. The last date to apply is October 28. For more information, go to http://bit.ly/2kzefjP.

Course in cosmology

An introductory course in Cosmology will be conducted at M P Birla Institute of Fundamental Research, Bengaluru from November 9 to December 7. The classroom sessions will be held on Saturdays from 2 pm to 5 pm. This course is open to all. For more details, contact 080- 2238 5956 or log on to www.mpbifr-blr.in.

Junior research fellowship

Applications are invited for Joint Research Fellowship in the Department of Applied Mechanics, IIT Madras. The deadline to apply is September 28. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2kuKkZR.

Scholarships for visually impaired students

Vidya Vikasa Trust announces scholarships for visually impaired students from economically weaker sections, who have passed SSLC, I and II PUC exams held in March 2019 and are presently continuing their education in colleges in and around Bengaluru. For more information, contact 080 23320918, or write to vidyavikasatrust@gmail.com, vidyavikasatrust@yahoo.co.in.

Competition on climate change

Tata Power Club Enerji is organising Challenge of Climate Change, a national-level competition for students of Classes 4 to 12. Students may send blogs, videos and posters to clubenerji@tatapower.com before September 30. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2kLkNfj.

Conference on sustainable education

Bhoomi Network along with Local Futures is hosting an international conference on themes related to education for sustainable living on September 28 and 29 at the Sathya Sai Samskruta Sadanam, Hosur Road, Bengaluru. For more information and to register, log on to https://bit.ly/2kZYORF or contact 080 2844 1173.

Education summit

British Boarding Schools Show is being held from 11 am to 6 pm on October 5 at Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru. The show helps families plan a world-class education for their children. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2liO7tM.

Grant for master’s degree

Université de Lausanne, Switzerland invites applications for UNIL Master’s Grants 2019 from graduate students who want to pursue a master’s degree. The deadline to apply is November 1. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2m9cKJe.

Research fellowship programme

Smithsonian Institution, USA invites application for Smithsonian Institution Fellowship Programme 2020 from graduates, postgraduates, doctoral students and senior investigators. The deadline to apply is November 1. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2mqMGJS.

International development fellowship

Catholic Relief Services invites application for International Development Fellows Programme 2019-20. The deadline to apply is November 1. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2kuvORR.

Scholarship for MBA students

The University of the West of England, Bristol invites applications for the UWE Bristol MBA Scholarship 2020 from MBA applicants. The deadline to apply is October 31. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2mpGt0J.

Excellence scholarships

The Swiss Government via the Federal Commission for Scholarships for Foreign Students invites applications for Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships 2020-21 from international young researchers and students having a master’s degree or PhD degree. The deadline to apply is November 12. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2m9g6fi.

IIE MSA scholarships

IIE MSA invites applications for IIE MSA Scholarships 2019 from undergraduates applicants. The deadline to apply is November 15. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2m1uFBU.

International relations, literature fellowship

Osmania University’s Centre for International Programmes is inviting applications for James Roach Fellowship from PhD students for a one-month long residential fellowship that will be held during the winter vacations. The deadline to apply is November 15. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2kuUB8q.

Postgraduate research award

The Royal Geographical Society invites applications for Postgraduate Research Awards from students pursuing PhD courses and ready to undertake fieldwork or data collection overseas. The deadline to apply is November 23. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2kuUB8q.

Marketing internship

AA Advertising and Communications Pvt Ltd is hiring interns for Content Writing, Graphic Designing, Business Promotion, Digital Marketing etc. Students with relevant knowledge can apply at jobs@aaa.net.in.

Executive education programmes

Atria Institute of Technology has launched Executive Education courses in Supply Chain Management and Digital Marketing. ACME’s mission is to offer customised courses to suit corporate needs and modular programs to up-skill the existing working executives. The last date to apply is October 20. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2kh57A1.

Conference on future of work

Institution of Engineering and Technology India is organising a one-day event on the Future of Work at Taj Land’s End in Mumbai on October 22. To register and for more information, log on to fow.theietevents.com.

Online courses

Unacademy has launched new courses for Law, CA and NEET PG under its Plus subscription model. For more information, log on to unacademy.com.

PG certificate course

IMT Ghaziabad has launched an online six months Post Graduate Certificate Course in Talent Analytics for building future-ready HR Managers. For more information, log on to imtonline.com.

Graphic design internship

Blufig is hiring interns for Graphic Design and Motion Graphics profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interests can apply by October 7. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-626.

Animation internship

I Dont Blabber is hiring interns for Animation profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interests can apply by October 7. The stipend is Rs 3,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-627.

Human resources internship

Microland is hiring interns for Human Resources profile in Bengaluru. Students with the knowledge of MS-Office, MS-Word, MS-Excel, English Proficiency (Spoken and Written) can apply by October 7. The stipend is Rs 8,000 to 12,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-628.

Data entry internship

ZoomTail is hiring interns for Data Entry profile in Bengaluru. Students with the knowledge of MS-Excel can apply by October 8. The stipend is Rs 7,500 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-629.

Essay competition

The Indian Council of World Affairs is inviting essays for an essay competition for school students (15 to 18 years) and undergraduate or postgraduate students (18 to 25 years). The deadline for sending the essays is September 30. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2l4GsiK.

Film Critics trainee programme

International Film Festival Rotterdam invites applications from young professional film critics outside the Netherlands for its Young Film Critics trainee programme. The deadline to apply is October 1. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2mleNtQ.