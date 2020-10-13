Craft a career in the creative industries

Students today have a wide horizon of career paths to choose from, outside of the three pillars of humanities, commerce and science. There is also a blurring of lines between academic departments and educational institutions that encourages their students to study and hone their skills outside of their core subject.

However, creativity remains common across disciplines and it is a skill that can be cultivated, like any other. Embedding creative thinking in an educational curriculum motivates students to think outside the box, giving rise to original solutions.

It is natural for Indian parents to wonder about the career prospects of their children in this field, given our society's traditional outlook towards education. A career in the creative and design industry is not just about glamour but about real world applications.

In the present day, a career in this industry is no longer restricted to fine arts, advertising and fashion. It has applications across industries: technology, urban design, mass media, event management, film making, product design, architecture and animation.

After graduation, students can choose to become a designer, whether it is in fashion, graphics, product design, jewelry, or even in the automobile industry or urban infrastructure.

Good design is always in vogue and demand and nowhere is this more evident that in the field of User Experience, which brings meaning to a technology product or service by improving its functionality. UX and design play a pivotal role in creating, retaining, and engaging consumers in the tech industry.

In addition to this, the birth and growth of ecommerce companies has created a surge in demand for creative individuals who are familiar with the crucial elements involved in fashion, retail and merchandise management.

Another growing field is design thinking, which provides crucial inputs in the way a product is created, by keeping the end-user in mind.

The creative designing field is a booming field - the next industrial revolution, or Industry 4.0, will require students across the board to be armed with practical skills For them to craft a relevant, meaningful and impactful career, a quality education will be the biggest pathway towards guaranteed success.

(The author is president of a fashion design institute in Bengaluru)