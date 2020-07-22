Creating a better infrastructure

Innovation as a concept has been existent since time immemorial and is innately associated with design. Civil Engineering, a discipline that involves designing, planning, construction and maintenance of the physically and naturally built environment, is witnessing a major shift in accordance with new innovative technologies due to the need to ensure environment sustainability.

Engineering is one of the most sought after careers in the country. One of the main reasons for this is the constant adaptation that is possible in the field, making it highly advanced and suitable for the young generation to pursue. The four-year degree course of Civil Engineering equips students the skills to tackle problems that the society faces and the skills to provide efficient engineering solutions.

As the scope of this sector is growing rapidly, let us delve into understanding what the new face of Civil Engineering entails:

Changing demand

According to a report released by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, there is a demand-supply gap ranging between 82% and 86% of skilled civil engineers, architects and others. This means our country is in need of 4 million skilled civil engineers. These statistics signify that there is a massive demand for these professionals in the near future which gives the aspiring students an opportunity to explore their creative instincts and create a better infrastructure for the society to live in.

Increasing growth

As reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2019, Civil Engineering is one of the fastest growing sectors. Specifically, the jobs in Civil Engineering are expected to grow by 6 percent between 2018 and 2028, which amounts to an increase of 20,500 jobs overall. This would mean openings in this subfield will rise from 326,800 to 347,300 nationwide. Considering this massive amount of growth in the industry, students can be assured of the availability of jobs after the completion of their degree. Also, with the immense practical experience that the course offers, students are turned into highly employable individuals.

Diversity

Unlike other branches of engineering that offer monotonous jobs and have a set routine, Civil Engineering has been an industry that provides a wide range of options with multiple specialisations. Gone are the days when students from this background were only expected to construct buildings, roads, bridges etc. Civil Engineering aspirants can now consider leading a career in any one of the engineering niches mentioned below:

Structural, urban development and planning, hydraulics, materials, coastal and ocean.

(The author is Principal, T John Institute of Technology, Bengaluru)