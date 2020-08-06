Exercise, virtual training keep kids motivated in sport

The National Education Policy 2020 seeks to bring about positive changes in our education system. While, at school level, the most significant change would be in the curricular structure, the policy also highlights the need to integrate sports in education, thus reaffirming that learning goes beyond textbooks.

Now, with educational institutes remaining shut, online classes are being conducted to ensure continuity in learning. However, for children who aspire to take sport as their profession, learning extends to the playground as well. Interestingly, nowadays, children start their sports training from as young as four years.

With schools, stadiums and training centres closed, children’s sports learning has been hit.

“Instead of getting stressed over the gap in training, both parents and children must accept the fact that this pandemic has affected the whole world. Though there is nothing like being on ground, children can do yoga and meditation along with some basic exercises while at home,” says Dr Sankar U V, director, The Sports School, Bengaluru.

“Children should keep themselves engaged. Watching training videos or reading books on the lives of other players, particularly those who made a comeback after an injury, will give the inspiration to not give up on one’s dreams,” says Sankar.

Exercising has double benefits, it not only keeps us physically fit but also helps us de-stress, as it increases the level of happy hormones. Therefore, children should allot some time for exercise every day. For younger children, it is advisable to exercise for one-hour a day and older children can extend it to one and a half to two hours. Instead of exercising at a stretch, children can break up their workouts into two or more sessions of smaller duration.

Having a training programme is of immense help. Children should ask their trainer or coach to give them a schedule or a plan based on the facilities or equipment available at home.

Coaches on their part can keep a tab on their student’s daily progress and counsel them over phone.

“Discipline is key to success. Sticking to a routine is essential. While we cannot train the way we would train earlier, we can definitely keep ourselves fit by doing core exercises and eating a balanced diet. We need to keep a fitness goal and try to break our own record. Say if I am able to do 10 push-ups today, I should be able to do 12 tomorrow,” says Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha, a tennis player.

Niki has a piece of advice for young players, “When you get back to the field after a long break, remember to take it slow at first. Once your body gets used to the routine, you may engage in rigorous training.”

Training schools can conduct webinars wherein the coach and psychologists can guide children on techniques to remain physically and mentally fit. Interactive sessions with sportspersons will help keep children motivated.

“For a child to become a successful sportsperson, a lot of commitment is required not just from the child but from teachers and parents as well. If the child does not get proper support, then it is highly likely that the child will give up on his or her dreams. In the current times, it is even more important for parents and teachers to devote extra time to them and constantly remind them to finish their workout, check their progress etc.,” says Gouramma Nanjappa, principal, Karaumbiah’s Academy for Learning and Sports, Kodagu.

“Every child must play irrespective of whether the child wants to become a sportsperson or not. A child must play all games and try to master one game. There must be a balance between academics and sports, as sports will prepare a child to handle and overcome failure,” says Gouramma.

Teachers can share small videos on exercises and parents should lead by example. While older children can exercise on their own, smaller children will need to be guided by parents.

“Neuroscience studies have shown that exercise is vital for the development of the brain of a growing child. Exercising helps a child to focus attention and strengthens muscles which will in turn support the skeletal framework. Exercise can be fun at home: Yoga, dance, broom hockey, a parent-child workout consisting of jumping jacks, planks, crawl exercises and short races can be included. Parents can also organise virtual play dates with their friends while an adult leads the activity,” says Vinita Melwani of Kangaroo Kids International Preschool, Bandra.