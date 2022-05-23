Gain experience on the job to get into B-schools easily

Dear Sir,

We are from Bengaluru. My grandson is in Class XII, completing the exams in May. He has an aptitude for Economics and Finance Management. He attended some of the interviews at Jindal global institution, Asoka University (both are in Sonepat, near Delhi), Symbiosis in Pune, and Christ University in Bengaluru. He has obtained seats in all the institutions. He is aiming for the Sriram Institution in Delhi and waiting for an application for admission, which comes only after the results of Class XII, in June. I need your advice on the best place to join.

Rajagopal Iyengar Sridhar

Dear Sridhar,

All the institutions mentioned by you are very good. He is very lucky that he has been selected by Asoka University, and in case the admission process in Sriram gets delayed, it is better he does not give up a seat at Asoka. Studying in institutions like these gets him a wider perspective beyond textbook learning. He will be able to get a good foundation to decide how to carve out his future career path.

Dear Sir,

I am pursuing a Bachelor of Business Management (6th semester) at Siddhartha Institute of Business Management, Tumakuru, Karnataka, India. After completion of my graduation, I would like to pursue a Master’s in Management Discipline (like MBA and other such courses). I need to know the details of colleges which provide these master's programmes with their locations, eligibility, fee structure, entrance exams (PGCET and CAT), scholarships provided by that college and the scope of each programme in India.

Anonymous

Dear Student,

Your BBM studies would have given you a fairly good overview of all aspects of management, and it is time for you to select what you would like as your domain specialisation and long-term career, examples being HR, marketing, finance, operations, systems etc. To ensure that you have selected the right field, you may take up an entry-level job, or even an internship, in your chosen field. Once you have had exposure on the practical side and can confirm that you would like to make it your long-term goal, then you can go for higher studies in that specialisation. Most good B-Schools prefer to take candidates with work experience, and you too will be able to benefit if you do a management course after gaining exposure to the corporate world. There are thousands of colleges all over the country offering management PG courses, and obviously, we cannot list them all over here. Start your exploration and aim two-three years ahead.

Dear Sir,

I'm a PUC student, aspiring to take up management as a career choice. However, I'm timid by nature. I'm looking for public speaking classes in Bengaluru or a way to develop my public speaking skills. Could you please help me by sharing the resources?

Praveen

Dear Praveen,

While there are many private institutions offering public speaking classes, you may start off by joining a Toastmasters Club nearest to you. It is a global non-profit organisation which has many branches in major cities including Bengaluru. They have proven techniques to develop and sharpen your communication and public speaking skills, and membership is generally renewable every six months till you are satisfied with your development. Details are available on toastmasters.org.

Dear Sir,

I am moving to Bengaluru from Mumbai. My child will be going to Class V. Is it possible to take Kannada as a third language in Class V? The child has never studied Kannada and the level of Kannada as the second language would be too high to start learning it in Class V.

Ramamurthy

If you are going to live in Bengaluru hereafter it is definitely advisable that your child learns Kannada. Select a school which follows a curriculum where the Kannada level is not very high, get him/her some private coaching for the first few months, and encourage him to speak and get as much exposure to the language as possible. If he develops the motivation, it will be just a matter of time before he catches up with other students.

Dear Sir,

My daughter has been homeschooling for the last eight years and we wanted to enrol for IGCSE as a private candidate. We live in Noida. It seems that even schools which are listed to support private candidates on the Cambridge website, in Noida and Delhi, don't really support it. There is hardly any choice and basically, one or two schools which are open to taking private candidates, want us to register as normal students, pay full school fees, and then just sit for exams. At this point, I am ready to explore options in other cities as well, like Pune, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Please let me know schools which accept IGCSE private candidate and their fee structure.

Nitesh Bhandari

Dear Nitesh,

If your daughter is a resident of Noida, it may be a little inconvenient to enrol in a school far away in a city like Bengaluru. Each school has its own norms, and you will need to discuss them with the schools individually. Some of the reputed schools in Bengaluru offering IGCSE are Akash International, Brigade, Buddhi, Cambridge International, Centre for Learning, Chrysalis High, Deccan International Ebenezer International, Gitanjali, Gopalan, Greenwood, Inventure, Jain, Oakridge, Ryan International, Vibgyor High. If you are unable to find a suitable school, you may consider putting your child through the National Institute of Open Schooling (nios.ac.in), which is a government board and is recognised globally.