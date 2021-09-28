Govt jobs after Class 12

Many people who have completed Class 12 want to get a stable job.

Here are some government jobs which you can apply to directly after Class 12.

SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination to recruit candidates for various posts.

They include Data Entry Operator, Lower Division Clerk / Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant, Court Clerk etc.

Employees working under various departments of government ministries are recruited through SSC examinations. The age limit for the above mentioned vacancies is 18 to 27 years. Salaries range Rs 20,000 - Rs 34,000 per month.

State Police

The police department in various states offers jobs after Class 12. In this, recruitment is done for the posts like constable, sub-inspector and reserved armed police.

Recruitment to the Police Civil Constable in Andhra Pradesh, becoming a constable in Delhi Police and Maharashtra police offers salaries upto Rs 20,000.

The starting salary for the post of sub-inspector in Andhra Pradesh is upto Rs 29,000.

Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha and Goa Police also recruit constables with a pay of upto Rs 20,000.

Indian Defence

Students who have passed Class 12 can apply for the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy

The Indian Army accepts candidates from any stream of Class 12. However, the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force require Physics and Maths at 10+2 level.

Railway Recruitment Board

The railways has many vacancies for candidates who have cleared Class 12. Some of the vacancies include that of Assistant Loco Pilot, Office Assistant, Station Master and Ticket Collector. The basic qualification required to apply for these posts is 10+2.

There are also recruitments for the post of train clerk, ticket clerk, accounts clerk cum typist level, junior clerk level, junior time keeper, etc.

Supervisor, Patwari, Driver Jobs

After Class 12, there are also recruitments like Supervisor, Patwari (Village accountant), Driver in various states

Depending on the state, the salary ranges from Rs 10,000 - Rs 35,000.