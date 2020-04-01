Help your kids cope with the coronavirus lockdown

The novel coronavirus has thrown things out of gear, and with the extended lockdown in place, uncertainty looms large. These are challenging times for all, especially children. Those whose exams have been cancelled are perhaps bored to death, with nothing to do: they cannot go out and play, cannot go on trips, or meet up with cousins and friends. Those whose exams have been postponed, have one recurring thought: how long should we be studying?

While children are at odds on how to spend their favourite time of the year, with all the vacation plans going down the drain, it is an equally taxing time for parents. The demands of toddlers, primary, middle and high school students differ and parents need to strike a fine balance.

“This is proving to be a challenging time for parents with children of all ages all over the world. More so if the children are young and unable to comprehend the bigger picture of what is going on. Children like to be engaged in activities with their parents. Since many parents are now at home, and have to do the household chores, this may be a good time to teach children these basic life skills,” says Maullika Sharma, a counsellor.

Most importantly, parents need to view this extra time they get to spend with their children as a blessing, not a curse. Their attitude to it will determine the quality of the outcome, anywhere on a scale from frustrating to satisfying,” Maullika says.

Keep spirits high

While keeping young children entertained is difficult, keeping high school students motivated to continue studying isn’t easy either.

“For most students, much of the preparation for an exam happens only after the date is announced. In such an environment, it is important for parents to recognise and acknowledge the emotional toll this uncertainty will have on their children. Maybe it is time for moving away from studying for the exam, to reading and learning to expand the horizon. Children should be encouraged to gain a deeper understanding of the topics they like and ‘enjoy’ this process of learning,” says Maullika.

Apart from parents, teachers too need to support and guide their students, especially those from weaker sections, as their parents may not be able to give proper guidance.

“Despite the advent of online classes and learning tools today, there is no substitute for a teacher. For the best learning to take place, students need to be intellectually and emotionally supported. In the current tense situation, teachers need to be reachable to support and answer doubts of their students. They need to upload practice exercises so that students can stay in touch and don’t lose focus. They need to lend a loving ear and counsel the students to remain motivated,” says Fr Sunil Fernandes, Principal, St Joseph’s Boys’ High School.

Don't panic

The pandemic has also altered the routine of those preparing for competitive exams, whether it is entrance tests or recruitment exams. With coaching classes being called off, their preparations have gone off-track.

“While it is crucial to stay at home, an aspirant should not panic and worry about something that is beyond their control. It is important to stay informed and not fall prey to rumours about the exam dates etc. For preparation, one needs to have study materials and the will power. As an aspirant will have the study materials, he or she should develop will power, stay focussed and continue with preparations,” says Dr Arjun Bopanna, founder of NammaKPSC.

“These days it is easy to stay connected with peers, teachers and mentors on online platforms, wherein students can discuss topics and plan their daily schedule. Students should also make good use of content for preparation that available online,” Arjun says.