Internships, scholarships and more: August 2, 2022

Internship: YouTube channel

CookandChef India is hiring interns to work from home for a YouTube channel profile at work from home. Students proficient in Hindi and making videos can apply by August 11. The stipend: Rs 5,000/month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-A01

Graphic design internship

Digital Corsel is hiring interns for a graphic design profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Adobe After Effects, Adobe Creative Suite, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Indesign, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom CC, Adobe Premiere Pro, CorelDRAW may apply by August 13. The stipend: Rs 6,000/month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-A04

Scholarship programme

US-based Wabtec Corporation is partnering with Foundation for Excellence to provide scholarships for 240 under-privileged first-year BE/BTech students with an annual income of not more than Rs 3 lakh. Applicants who are the first graduates of the family will be preferred over others. Scholarship amount: Rs 40,000/year until graduation. Details and application form: https://bit.ly/3zKwQNA

SAMADHAN scholarships

SAMADHAN Scholarship Examination is being conducted by the Medhavi National Scholarship Scheme under the Human Resources & Development Mission (HRDM) (an initiative of the Ministry of Education, Government of India) for students from Class 10 and 12, graduation, postgraduation and diploma. It aims to help meritorious students to meet a part of their expenses. The selected will receive up to Rs 20,000. Apply before: August 17. Details: https://bit.ly/3biQ975

Registrations for NMAT test

National Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) by Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) is accepting applications for exam registration from management students. For details, check: https://bit.ly/3cXHeZ9

Course in waste management

Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA) and TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI- SAS) have launched a certificate course on entrepreneurship in solid waste management. Undergraduate and postgraduate students and anyone interested can apply. The course will begin on October 1. Details: https://bit.ly/3BshI8N