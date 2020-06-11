Jobs that withstood the impact of Covid-19

Many fresh graduates and final year students are facing a looming crisis of joblessness due to Covid-19 pandemic. It is estimated that in the month of April, approximately 27 million youths in the age group of 20-30 years have lost their jobs. Engineering, construction, retail, aviation, travel, hospitality, manufacturing and automotive sectors have been affected badly.

However, there are some fields that have not been impacted by the crisis and are expected to do well in the future:

Digital marketing: With fewer people travelling, billboards and other types of ads will be less viewed. The ads which have the greatest visibility are those that a consumer can see on his or her smartphone. Consumers are spending more time with their digital devices to communicate and socialise.

Digital marketing is untouched by the strict quarantine restrictions in force in most regions and the digital industry is expected to produce more than 20 lakh job in India in the coming days since more and more businesses will realise the potential of digital mediums and look to shift towards those.

Data specialist: Data is playing an important role during the outbreak, as it helps understand the severity and spread of the novel coronavirus by estimating the number of cases in specific regions.

There is an increase in the need for people who can collate and comprehend data in various sectors. Businesses will increasingly rely on data because data-driven decisions can reduce costs significantly. The demand for data analysts is increasing while there is a slump in demand for other titles.

Cyber security: The demand for cyber security professionals remains high as Covid-19 has forced sectors to go digital. Remote banking, finance, working, and learning through electronic devices create a widespread and urgent need for security. The sector’s share of job posting has increased by 11% since the beginning of February.

Freelancing jobs: As most of the people all over the world are working from home, it’s clear to see the share of jobs that can be done remotely. Also, it has led to increased demand for freelancing jobs such as sales agents, content writers, video editing, graphic design, customer service representative, and more.

(The author is co-founder, Board Infinity)