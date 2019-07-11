July 11 Bulletin board

Content Writing internship

Blufig is hiring interns for Content Writing profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of copy writing can apply by July 22.

The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at http://bit.ly/DH-580.

Data Analytics internship

Drink Prime is hiring interns for Data Analytics profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of SQL and MS-Excel can apply by July 20. The stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at http://bit.ly/DH-581.

Business Development internship

Path Front is hiring interns for Business Development profile in Bengaluru.

Students with relevant skills and knowledge can apply by July 22. The stipend is

Rs 12,000 to 20,000 per month. Apply at http://bit.ly/DH-582.

Accounts & Operations internship

Stones International is hiring interns for Accounts & Operations profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and knowledge can apply by July 19. The stipend is

Rs 10,000 to 15,000 per month. Apply at http://bit.ly/DH-583.

Materials Science Engg

The University of Sheffield, UK is inviting applications for BE in Materials Science and Engineering course starting in September this year. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/2XCvvWT or write to materials@sheffield.ac.uk.

Global Excellence scholarship

University of Dundee is awarding Global Excellence scholarships to students wanting to pursue full-time undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the University in the session starting from September 2019. For more details, log on to

https://bit.ly/2XKb9Lh (for undergraduate programmes) and to https://bit.ly/2YoNf4V ( for postgraduate programmes).

Fellowship programme

The Hans Foundation is offering fellowship programme for postgraduates in any discipline. An all-inclusive monthly honorarium of

Rs 35,000 would be paid to the candidates during the fellowship period. The last date to apply is July 15. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/2LGpPET.

Journalism course

Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies is offering UG/PG/ Diploma Programmes in Journalism and Mass Communication. Candidates seeking admission to various Journalism and Mass Communication programmes can apply online or offline. For more details, log on to manavrachna.edu.in.

Scholarship for MBA students

Newcastle University is offering MBA Business Excellence Scholarships worth £7,000 to reward MBA candidates. Applications may be sent by September. For further information, write to scholarship.applications@ncl.ac.uk.

Fulbright-Nehru fellowships

Applications are invited for Fulbright-Nehru Postdoctoral Research Fellowships. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/2ZscZ0C. The last date to apply is July 15.

Ujjwal Bhavishya scholarship

Ujjwal Bhavishya Scholarship invites applications from students who passed Class 10 in 2019 and belong to financially disadvantaged families. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/30tGf7R. The last date to apply is July 15.

Post-graduation course

Applications are invited for Post Graduate Course in Climate Change offered by Indira Gandhi National Open University. Graduates in any discipline from a recognised university can apply. To know more details, log on to https://bit.ly/2YGXQbC or write to vvramanan@ignou.ac.in. The last date to apply is July 15.

Executive programme

Indian Institute of Management - Calcutta, in partnership with Hughes Global Education, is offering Executive Programme in Digital & Social Media Marketing Strategy for working executives. For more information, log on to http://www.hugheseducation.com.

Data Analytics

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is inviting applications for MSc Data Analytics course starting in September this year. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/2DQNYFs or write to sbs.admissions@strath.ac.uk.

Admission test

Students may register for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission Test 2020 for admission to Class 6 by September 15. Registration can be done through www.navodaya.gov.in and www.nvsadmissionclasssix.in.

Education conference

Ed Tech Review is organising Higher Ed Tech Conference and expo in Chennai on July 18. For more details, and to register, log on to https://bit.ly/2Lu9xPj.

Workshop on AI

IIT- Tirupati is organising a workshop on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning from July 22-26. Students may register by July 15. To know more details, log on to https://iittp.ac.in/aimlworkshop.