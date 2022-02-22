Make research relevant again

Most of our university dissertations end up being nothing more than cut-and-paste jobs, aimed at producing PhD holders. Research is an endeavour to discover facts by scientific study. It is by inculcating the spirit of critical investigation that a teacher can generate interest and curiosity in the mind of a student about the subject. Perhaps it is time that we re-orient research to serve a useful end.

Research, in fact, should be an integral part of the teaching process. This can only happen when teaching is seen as a creative activity. An effective teacher suggests a set of problems to the student and encourages him to probe the problem.

Unfortunately, the quality of research in recent years has declined considerably due to several factors like poor teaching, faulty methodology, lack of insight into the research problem and lack of control by university authorities.

There is a mad rush on the part of the university teachers to produce PhDs in order to be eligible for higher posts and this has resulted in deterioration of the standard of research.

Our academic institutions and research laboratories have been conducting imitative research, which is socially not very relevant.

Unfortunately, most research degree holders are just satisfied with their degree and seldom learn further. Naturally, students who come under the care and guidance of such teachers suffer a great deal.

Stagnation

A J Scott, a prominent professor in the UK, once said, “He who learns from one occupied in learning, drinks of a running stream. He who learns from one who has learnt all he has to teach drinks the green mantle of the stagnant pool.”

Teachers active in research would not like to repeat their old, prosaic notes. They kindle new questions in the mind of the student and then egg them on to search for different sets of solutions.

Everybody knows that the quality of most research produced in our universities is not up to the mark, to state it rather mildly. Most of the 525 universities in our country are just engaged in the production and dissemination, not of knowledge, but of doctorate and MPhil, degree holders, to satisfy the college and university appointment requirements.

If we want our research degrees to really serve the purpose it is meant to serve, the need of the hour is to revamp, restructure and revitalise the very understanding of research in our country.