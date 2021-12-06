Master’s degree will determine work for next 40-50 years

Dear Sir,

I have been working in IT services for the past six years. People tell me that if I do MS, I might have access to better opportunities. Is this true? Please guide

Aditya

Dear Aditya

Higher studies are always useful and a gateway to progress towards better career, particularly after you have gained work experience as you have done. What is important is to identify the correct field or domain specialization that you relate to and are likely to do well in. Based on that you can decide what course to take up, in which university and how to prepare for admission. Take into account the financial implications also. If you have enjoyed working in some specific area, give it first preference since you already have experience in it. But do explore other options also since your Master’s degree will determine the type of work you will be doing for the next 40-50 years.

Dear Sir,

I want to pursue civil law. I am in Class 12 grade and have elected for a PCMB combination. Can I switch to law? Will the transition be difficult? What are the exams I need to prepare for?

Divya N

Dear Divya,

It is not difficult for a science student to take up law studies. Many students of National Law Schools also come from the science stream. If you are planning for Common Law Aptitude Test (clat.ac.in) or LSAT (www.pearsonvueindia.com/lsatindia), you will have to prepare English, Current Affairs, Math, Legal and Logical reasoning. Since you have not studied the last subject, it may be better to get some guidance or coaching. National Law School of India also offers on-line coaching at a very nominal cost. Various other law colleges hold their own entrance tests which are on similar lines.

Dear Sir,

I want to become a chartered accountant. I am a tenth standard student. What combination should I pick for I PU?

Rakesh Rajaneesh

Dear Rakesh,

Students from all streams of PUC are eligible for entrance to Chartered Accountancy, but it may be beneficial if you take up commerce (with Math). You can register for the Foundation Course (see www.icai.org) and appear (exam is held twice a year) just after you complete your II PUC. If you get selected in the first attempt, you know that you are Chartered Accountancy material and can proceed with the series of exams and training as per their norms. You can simultaneously continue regular or distance learning B.Com. so that you have a university degree to back you up. Be aware that CA is a highly competitive exam and requires extensive and sustained efforts.

Dear Sir,

I am a housewife. I have a degree in economics, pol science and history. I want to become a professor. Will a distance/online master's degree help?

Sneha

Dear Neha

Generally, colleges do not encourage those who have acquired their Master’s degree through distance education for employment as Lecturers. Also, as a housewife, you may be a little out of touch with the academic world, so it is advisable that you take up a regular MA in your chosen subject out of the three you have studied at degree level. If you can subsequently clear your NET exam (www.ugcnetonline.in) you will get better employment opportunities.

Dear Sir,

I am a software developer. I have decided to take a break from work for a while. I wanted to look for a new job in artificial intelligence, would courses from Coursera, Udemy actually help? What other source do you recommend?

Shekhar Swamy

Dear Shekhar,

Online short-term courses from the institutions mentioned by you can give you a good overview of the field and an idea of what to expect if you wish to make it a career. But if you are looking for a professional well-paid job you will require to go for more extensive programs, either a Masters or a PG Diploma which will enable you to qualify suitably. Since you have taken a break from work it may be a good option to take up a full-time classroom course (many reputed colleges and universities are offering them) to get maximum learning.