MSc in biotech gets you better opportunities

Dear Sir,

Which universities offer post-graduation diplomas in Bio-technology in Karnataka? What is the selection process?

Ganapati Hegde, Sirsi

Dear Ganapati,

There are a number of universities offering various PG diplomas in biotechnology in Karnataka, notable ones being Rai Technology University Bangalore and Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University Ballari. Selection is done through their own entrance exams. Explore the possibilities of taking up an MSc in the same subject as that will give you better employment opportunities than a Diploma.

Dear Sir,

I have completed my BA in the open university and want to study BEd in a regular college. Please explain the eligibility criteria and course fees in the government institutions of Karnataka.

Chandrashekar J, Bengaluru

Dear Chandrashekar,

There are hundreds of BEd Colleges all over Karnataka, including government, aided (where fees are low) and private ones. You need a degree to apply to these colleges. Whichever one you are applying to, check whether it is recognised by National Council for Teacher Education.

Dear Sir,

Is there any university in India offering full-time PG courses in visual media? What are the employment opportunities after studying this course other than working in the media houses?

Jagannath Achar, Udupi

Dear Achar,

There are innumerable universities all over India offering full-time postgraduate courses in visual media/ design, including IITs, NID etc. It is not possible to list all of them here. Ensure that you make the right selection of the course you wish to pursue based on your aptitude and abilities as design fields require creative talent along with qualifications.