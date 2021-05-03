Online mock interviews will help in self-assessment

Dear Sir,

I am in 3rd year information science engineering and placements are expected to begin in another few months. But due to the pandemic, there is no offline training. So how can I prepare for the placement?

Nidhishree

First, list out your outstanding qualities and your specific achievements. Narrow down your areas of interest. Make a proper CV. Then do mock interviews at home with any family member or friend. Dress up appropriately, check how you appear on screen, introduce yourself, give details about why you feel you deserve the job and what your USP is, and what are your skills beyond the routine academics. Video record the interview and play it back to yourself to see where you stammered, how your eye contact was, how good was your smile, whether you said anything wrong anywhere. Keep abreast of current affairs in general and the field of information science in particular. Also, whenever you are called for an interview, try to find out about the organization and its activities so that you can talk to them knowledgeably.

Dear Sir,

I am a BE Computer Science graduate (2020 batch) and working in a company. I like coding but my job does not involve it. I also aspire to work as a professor in artificial intelligence. So, should I quit my job and go in for higher studies in India or abroad?

Swetha Anil

It may not be wise to go abroad in the current academic year. Also, as long as Indian colleges are offering online classes, you may not learn much in specialized fields like AI and coding. However, you can appear for entrance exams like GRE and GATE and the results will give you an idea whether you can aspire for admission in reputed institutions. Given the current situation, it may be better to continue with your job, and take up some short-term online courses (starting with MOOC courses which are free) in the areas of your interest so that your expertise improves, and it adds to your CV. Watch the overall corporate scenario and take a decision later.

Dear Sir,

I am an experienced professional with a PG diploma in Journalism. There is a need to be multi-lingual in the job market to grab better opportunities. So, which is the best foreign language to learn especially for Indian students learning in India?

Varun Dambal

There is no such thing as the ‘best’ language to learn. Explore the culture, work environment and progress of some of the promising countries like Germany, Japan, Netherlands, France etc., and check out where you will fit in best – and accordingly take up the first level or short-term course in that language. Review how comfortable you were in that learning and then decide whether to go further in that language or pick up another one.

Dear Sir,

I'm a 10 std student (CBSE) with an upper hand in English, Hindi and Social studies. I aim to serve in the defence or police. So, which is the best stream I can choose in 11th and 12th standard?

Bhoomika

You should not go by ‘less’ job opportunities, you should go by strengthening your skills to make yourself capable of getting good jobs. For a career in defence or police, you can study Arts which will give you more time to prepare for competitive exams while you go through your graduation. Systematic preparation, proper guidance, and a firm commitment are required to get through the selection process. At the first instance, ensure that you have the attributes to do well in uniformed forces i.e., physical fitness, impressive personality, ability to respond to interviews and questioning, general knowledge, sports or athletics, and willingness to rough it out.

Dear Sir,

I completed BE (mechanical) three years ago and struggling to get job. Now, I am planning to take up entrepreneurship but lack experience. I am also thinking of MBA. What career options do you think I should pursue?

Anonymous

Taking up an MBA or even starting your own business without a clear goal and without specific expertise may not be advisable at all. As a qualified mechanical engineer, you will certainly get some job or the other, in small enterprises which cannot pay much. Instead of being idle, try and get work in any organization without bothering about designation or salary. The job experience in the working world will help you understand what you are good at e.g. manufacturing, quality control, financial or administrative management, marketing, product development etc. Then you can decide your long term goals and eventually take up a course like an MBA to help you go higher up in the ladder or to set up your own company.

Dear Sir,

I am a 9th standard student and an IAS aspirant. Could you please suggest the best stream I can choose after Class 10.

IAS aspirant

It does not matter which stream you take up. To appear for IAS selection exam, you need to be a graduate in any branch from a recognised Indian university. Try and take up a good professional course that suits your aptitude and which gives you domain specialization that will ensure a good livelihood even in the worst case where you do not qualify for IAS. Ensure that you maintain very high grades, keep abreast of current affairs, develop your personality and prepare well.

Dear Sir,

I am 23-years-old but am confused about what to take up as my career for a long term and not able to decide on one domain.

Aishwarya CS

It depends entirely on your abilities, talent, aptitude, personality traits and interest. Review all aspects of yourself, your achievements and experiences so far. Then write down all careers that interest you, and start a process of reverse elimination of those that don’t seem to fit in for any reason. Eventually take up an entry level job or internship in one of your selected careers and get a feel of the working world. If you feel you may not be able to go through this process by yourself, then get yourself assessed through an aptitude test which is conducted by many reputed institutions and career counselors in all big cities.