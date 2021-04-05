Overcoming challenges in corporate communications

If you are ever been in charge of managing a small team that’s tackling an important initiative, you know how difficult communications can be. In a corporate setting with its multitude of teams, it is essential that corporate communications remains insightful and resonates with everyone.

So here are some common challenges you might face and how to overcome them

Overloaded emails

Normally, individuals read 120-150 messages per day in a corporate setting. In this ocean of updates and scheduled meet-ups, missing a significant email can cause issues down the line. To tackle this issue, you can cut down on the mass messages you send out each day and restrict communication to things that are important.

Switch to using text messages or group chats for routine updates.

Passive listening

This essentially means hearing what the other individual needs to say without really understanding them. Frequently, you will see somebody talking, answering, and hindering others rather than really tuning in to what they are saying.

When individuals fail to listen, opportunities for errors rise.

Before a visit or meeting, try to subtly indicate the importance of undivided attention. Asking co-workers to put their mobile phones in silent during a meeting is a good start. Help set a good example by being an attentive person yourself.

Lack of context

One generally expects that all your teammates or employees are in the loop about certain projects but that isn't generally the case. On the off chance that somebody gets an email or message without context, they usually ignore it instead of examining it further. So ensure that each email has the appropriate amount of context in the form of trail mails or a quick update, so people know what they are reading.

Avoid jargon

Not all employees will have a familiarity with the specialised terms of the industry but many don't speak up if they don't understand something.

Remember, there are often people who are new to a particular industry. Even if they aren't, it is good to convey your messages in a clear and straightforward way.

Corporate emergency

This may sound self-evident, but corporate emergencies should be tended to inside the organisation before it becomes public information. It is good practice to brief the employees about a crisis immediately, to ensure they know how to react to inquiries from the media or clients. Regardless of whether the news is difficult to share, you should be straightforward with your staff so they are prepared.

Communications technology

There are such countless instruments for employee relations and communications. One example of an obsolete communications tool intranet. Frosty user interfaces and superfluous data are some of the reasons people don't prefer intranets.

So companies must be prepared to take on innovation in communication software or technology and incorporate them accordingly. A complicated or poorly designed communication tool also hinders communication, rather than aiding it.

(The author is the communication manager at a technology company)