Syncing school, office timings

When Albert Einstein said, “Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value”, he was clearly referring the millennials of today who are ruthlessly trying to be successful in professions that demand extra attention.

However, good grades and a successful career do not define a person. Building a good character and learning essential skills like reasoning, morality, self-consciousness, perseverance, patience and resilience, matter in the long run.

Young school-going kids need constant parental assistance for better learning outcomes in their academic as well as social lives. In India, kids generally go to school between 7 am and 1 pm. As a result, working parents mostly fail to keep a check on what their child is learning or doing

after school hours.

In the absence of parental guidance, children tend to spend excessive hours watching television and engaging in gadgets.

Considering the fact that maximum brain development occurs by the age of 7 and further building takes place by the age of 12, what children see, do or hear during this period will shape their entire future. Being on the digital screen frequently can push them towards addiction. This can affect their relationship with their family, drive the children into a cocoon, give rise to conflicts and they might cultivate a rude and frustrating attitude towards parents.

What parents need to do

Inculcate good manners: By setting proper manners along with examples and letting children take responsibility around the house, parents can help instill values in them, which will be easier for them to understand.

Be a role model: Parents can powerfully transmit their values to their children. So, if you are honest, trustworthy, fair-minded, empathetic, humble, and are involved in the welfare of your family and community, your children will replicate the same in themselves.

Make time for family conversations: Parents, even if they are working, must take out some time from their busy schedules to discuss with them about the daily affairs, the happenings around the world and at their school. This allows them to guide their children and help them understand the meaning of patience, honesty and reverence.

Role of schools

Education today isn’t restricted to learning subjects. A more holistic definition of education focuses on instilling emotions, developing personality, and building character. Parents today are willing to rely on schools that can help their kids become healthy, balanced, and civic-minded adults. So, if the school timings are aligned with the corporate working hours i.e., 9 am to 6 pm, it can be a win-win situation for both the parents and the children.

By spending more than 8 hours at school every day, kids will be able to learn many lessons that can go beyond academics. They will be able to play, share, socialise, and resolve conflicts. The introduction of 9 am to 6 pm schooling concept can streamline the character-building lessons in the form of personality development and knowledge-building activities.

To make this possible, school authorities can contribute by introducing a full-day child-centred curriculum where apart from imparting quality education to students, they can also facilitate exceptional co-curricular activities.

The extended school hours will not only give parents freedom from multiple pick-ups and drops throughout the day but will conveniently match the office timings of parents. This futuristic approach to education will eventually let the working parents spend quality time with their children.

(The writer is with Shemford Group of Schools)