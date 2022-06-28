The ethos of Pride

Diversity and inclusion (D&I) are among the top priorities for most corporates these days. Companies are working on the policy front, hiring and infrastructural changes, to become diverse and inclusive.

Yet, there’s a long way to go especially in the context of LGBT+ employees. A study by Glassdoor showed that 4 out of 10 LGBT+ workers said they aren’t fully ‘out’ at work. Half of them said they feared that coming out would hurt their careers and promotions.

India has been losing as much as 1.4% of its national output when homosexuality was not decriminalised, according to calculations by University of Massachusetts Amherst economics professor Lee Badgett.

Let’s understand how organisations can do this and include LGBT+ employees.

Empowerment (E)

Organisations must create a culture where employees can bring their true selves to work. The LGBT+ employees worry the most about their safety and acceptance. Organisations must therefore ensure a safe working environment that will make the employees feel empowered and valued. Every employee walking into the office must feel safe, inclusive and valued. Not only the leadership or the HR department but every individual has a role to play in this.

Transparency (T)

Organisations must treat all employees alike. Policies, rules and infrastructure must be equal for all. Transparency will bring in true inclusivity. The maternity benefits to an LGBT+ employee capable of bearing a child will be the same as a woman colleague, capable of bearing a child. Transparency instils confidence amongst employees and makes them feel valued.

Honour (H)

Customisation must be honoured over standardisation to embrace the uniqueness of talent and perspective that every employee brings to the table. Distinctions, ideas, and methods of functioning must be embraced and what makes individuals special must be appreciated by leaders.

Observe (O)

Setbacks within teams and organisations for a holistically embedded culture must be carefully observed. For example, if a sudden performance drop is being noticed in an LGBT+ employee, the chances are that they may be facing discrimination or other issues at the workplace. The organisation must not only take necessary actions but also ensure that this kind of incident never occurs again. The D&I training should be revisited and innovative modes of sensitisation should be introduced to make employees aware of the sensitivities involved.

Sustain (S)

Organisations should focus on training and tools that can assist employees to improve their behaviour, rather than trying to change the unconscious prejudices or views of employees. HR executives, for example, can engage employees in experiential programmes to define the behaviours that contribute to a welcoming environment. Employee-driven guidance on particular norms, work practices, and routines that employees can implement can improve team D&I outcomes.

To conclude, creating a safe and inclusive workplace is not only the right thing but is a must. Equal opportunities to all is a deciding factor for the growth of an individual and an organisation.

(The author is a corporate communications professional)