To make good first impressions

Don’t you recall at least one teacher or perhaps more who inspired you to take interest, not only in a particular subject, but also in learning in general? Years after we leave school, we remember fondly some teachers who were our inspiration, our motivation, and who were instrumental in giving a direction to our life. If asked to list down the traits of these teachers, we rarely mention the educational qualification, years of experience, achievements or awards, or even their intelligence. We talk about how the teacher connected to us so wonderfully, showed faith in us and encouraged us so well that we were inspired to do what we did.

At the same time, some of us also remember how we lost interest in a particular subject because we just could not connect to the teacher, felt humiliated or put down by her, and just did not like her attitude and behaviour. This shows the importance of a teacher in establishing a good bond with students — resulting in far better academic performance with much lesser effort.

On the other side, most teachers recall selected students who were so sincere, who reached out so well to them, and who showed such warmth that the teacher’s motivation and desire to teach went up significantly. Teachers who find their students welcoming them in class obviously have been more enthusiastic and have been able to impart better education and all-round growth to their students.

Taking the above into account, both teachers and students should develop a sense of warmth and bonding, leading to greater harmony in the classroom. It is a win-win situation not only for teachers and students, but also for the parents and school management. The foundation for this strong bonding begins every year when the new academic year starts. A good beginning ensures positive atmosphere and trusting relationship that will last for the entire year.

Tips for teachers

When the new academic year starts, students are not as bothered about the textbook or portions as they are about which teacher is going to teach a particular subject, and how her demeanour is going to be. Reputation of each teacher in terms of strictness, partiality if any, tolerance, and flexibility precedes the first time she walks into the classroom. Yet a teacher can build or destroy a good bond with the students depending on what image she gives out in the beginning.

Dress up neatly, have an upright and confident gait, walk in briskly and softly with a smile on your face, greet everyone warmly, make good eye contact, and take time to build friendships before moving into studies. These things go a long way in attracting the students’ interest and a feeling of being connected to you. Next could be giving an essential introduction of yourself, your background, expertise, and most important, some human aspects of your life. Spend a few minutes asking the names of the students, clarifying pronunciation of unusual names, asking the meaning of names when necessary. This makes children feel important. It is natural that when the teacher gives attention and respect to a student, the student reciprocates the same.

It helps to talk about the subject that is going to be taught, its significance to real life, how the curriculum is going to be tackled, and the passion that you have towards the subject. Empathise with students who find the subject difficult or boring, assure them of your support in learning.

At the earliest opportunity, go deeper into knowing your students, their hobbies, likes and dislikes, family background, ambition in life. This helps you appreciate efforts and difficulties of each child. If this can be followed up with a minute or two of individual attention to those students who are facing challenges or are lagging behind, the bond keeps growing stronger.

Take periodic breaks to talk about what the students like and are passionate about, talking their ‘language’, inquire about new games and activities. This reassures the students that the teacher can actually connect with them and is not completely outdated. Accept your shortcomings, acknowledge mistakes, ask students to help and support in the learning process, thus boosting their self-esteem and further strengthening the team spirit. Listen to a student before you give any punishment or reprimand, it will make her feel loved and wanted.

All the above, and I am sure many teachers have more and better techniques they are already practicing, are to be done not as an act of charity or sympathy for the students, but for your own well-being and to get a sense of fulfilment. The more you put such techniques into practice the easier will your teaching assignment become, and happier will be your time spent in the classroom. And do not forget the joy when years later a student meets you and appreciates you for all the support and encouragement you gave her during her early school years.

Advice for students

Students, “It’s your life”. You have the choice of liking or disliking any teacher, no one can stop you. Behind her back you can say the nastiest comments about her, give her ridiculous nick-names, and form a negative opinion about her. It will not affect the teacher in any way — she will continue to be what she is, and other students may like her and learn more from her.

It is you who will finally be left behind in that subject only because you took a dislike to the teacher.

You owe it to yourself to make the learning process easier, to study smart instead of studying hard, and become successful in life. And there is no better way to do it than to make friends with your teacher. The more you have a positive attitude towards her (despite some of her characteristics that irritate you), the more she will love you, and better will be your learning.

Start off with keeping an open mind, do not get carried away by gossip. Avoid making personal remarks, joining others in making fun of the teacher, or playing pranks in the beginning of the year which will label you as a trouble maker. Go one step forward to greet, acknowledge, appreciate and communicate positively with each teacher. Remember that whether you like it or not, you have to interact regularly with the teacher for the whole academic year — whether you want to spend the year in misery and feeling bitter, or in being happy and enjoying a harmonious atmosphere, is largely up to you.

Even when there is conflict, if you feel you have been unjustly punished, or if you feel upset with the words of some teacher, learn to forgive and move on — again for your own peace of mind, and your smooth academic progress. This will also pave the way for you to learn how to handle difficult bosses or customers in future. Learn this life skill and enjoy the whole year ahead!

(The author is founder, Banjara Academy, Bengaluru)