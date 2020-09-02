Want to become a teacher?

A teacher is one of the most important persons in any child’s life. From shaping their value system to honing their analytical and creative skills to helping them to achieve their goals; a teacher does it all with patience.

Teaching, thus, is a critical profession and so demands an enigmatic personality, persistence, thorough morals, and excellent correspondence skills. However, above all the other requirements, to become a teacher, one must have a relevant educational qualification.

Aspiring teachers in India can start their education as soon as they complete their higher school and for some courses, can even start after they have completed completely different graduation or a post-graduation course. However, every course requires a set of skills, capabilities, and minimum education requirements, without which the dream cannot be turned into a reality.

Here are some of the courses one can pursue to take up a teaching profession:

Integrated courses

BA BEd:

This is a double degree course where a candidate will earn the degrees for Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Education (BEd). This four-year course requires a candidate with minimum 50% of marks in Class 12 and English as one of their main subjects.

BSc BEd:

This is a double degree course where a candidate will earn the degrees for Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Bachelor of Education (BEd). This four-year course requires a candidate with minimum 50% of marks in Class 12 and Science as one of their main subjects.

DElEd:

Diploma in Elementary Education is a basic academic teaching course. Students enrolled in this course are prepared to become fit for taking up the job opportunity of a primary school teacher. The length of the course is two years and to get qualified, one needs to have completed Class 12 with at least 50 percent in any stream. However, the minimum requirement may be different for different institutes.

BEd in Biological Sciences:

BEd in Biological Sciences is a two-year certificate course in the field of education. This course is most appropriate for applicants looking for jobs as a teacher in schools. BEd is presently a prerequisite for teacher at Secondary (Classes 9 and 10) and Higher Secondary (Classes 11 and 12) levels of learning.

BPEd:

Bachelor of Physical Education is also known as the BPE course. This is an undergraduate degree course that focuses only on Physical Education. The duration of the course is three years and to become eligible for the course, one has to pass Class 12 board in any stream with minimum 50 percent aggregate marks. This percentage varies from one institute to another.

Assistant Professor course:

After completion of the master's degree, one can easily appear for tests such as NET/SET/SLET and become an accomplished Assistant Professor.

An educator is an influencer, knowledge provider, an anchor, sometimes a parent, a companion, and a leading example for their students. It all comes with years of education, experience, and interacting with the young and youthful minds. If you are intending to become one, choose the path that best suits your needs, and fulfills your dream of becoming a role model for your future kids.