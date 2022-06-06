What green hobbies can teach students...

Over the last few decades, there has been an increasing awareness of sustainable development. People have understood that recklessness in using the earth’s resources and without steps to protect the environment, is pushing our Earth and all of humanity toward disaster. Environmentalists are, therefore, pitching for sustainable development which means acting consciously, meeting the needs of the present without affecting the needs of future generations.

Misuse of resources is a bad habit developed that has been set over the years. Breaking it calls for a great effort. This is why it is important to cultivate environmentally beneficial practices from childhood. At home and school, children should be encouraged to pick up hobbies and practices that will help them imbibe sustainability. Here are some of the easy habits to pick up.

Growing microgreens: Watching a plant grow and tending to it is not only pleasurable but also contributes to making the environment clean and beautiful. For those who do not have the space and time required to maintain a garden, growing Microgreens is an attractive option. Due to their high nutritional value and strong flavour, microgreens are considered superfoods.

Microgreens take about seven to fourteen days from sowing to harvest. They can be grown in any shallow container, do not require nutrient-rich soil and can be grown on the balcony or the windowsill. The inclusion of freshly harvested microgreens in the diet is healthy. It also provides an opportunity to reuse food packaging and plastic containers.

Upcycling: The fashion industry is one of the biggest polluters. Upcycling used clothes and increasing the lifespan and value of existing garments is now a popular, environmental-friendly hobby. This requires picking up a few, simple sewing skills and a sewing machine. Patch up old bits of garments, alter clothes, add bows and bling and you can flaunt one-of-its-kind attire! Creative, satisfying and sustainable hobby-cum-enterprise!

Homemade paper: Creating sheets of homemade paper is a fun, inexpensive hobby. With some help from an elder, even young children can be initiated into this wonderful craft work. Many step-by-step guides are available online.

Repair and reuse: An abundance of products in the market has created a throwaway culture. Buying a new gadget or household item if one breaks down is normalised. But if you can give these items a longer lease of life, it slows down the cycle of production and waste. Reuse a pen with refills, or the school bag whose handle is broken by stitching it up. Pick up basic repair skills from online tutorials or an offline skill development class, like Makerspaces. You will help yourself and the environment.

Cycling: This is a rewarding activity. It is non-polluting and you get the reward of good health. Form a cycling buddy group and indulge in this whenever you have time on hand. A word of caution: Follow road rules and be safe. Or cycle away on a playground in the early hours of the morning.

Buy-nothing movement: The idea originated in Canada in the early 1990s and then moved to the US. Now it is now global. The buy-nothing movement is about creatively and collaboratively sharing the many things that are already available. Throughout the year, buy-nothing groups organise the exchange and repair of items they already own. Consuming and spending less helps us get ahead in saving our planet. Create or join a buy-nothing group dedicated to selling or sharing pre-loved items and try to buy nothing, as much as possible. This is based on the three fundamental waste management principles, namely Refuse, Reuse and Recycle.

Conscious choices: In general, any product that is mass-produced will have an impact on the environment. Hence it is a good idea to get sensitised about the concept of carbon footprint and how to figure out the environmental cost of the products you consume. Buy and consume locally-produced items. Evaluate the cost of natural resources your choices demand. Once this becomes a habit, the food you eat, the dresses you wear and your whole lifestyle will become greener.

No waste: Take a no-waste vow. No wasting food, water, electricity or fuel. Remember the maxim: energy saved is energy produced. Share your small successes and motivate your friends to become green warriors!