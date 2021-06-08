Will a short break from academics help?

At the peak of the pandemic last year, I got a call from Shankar, father of Santosh who had secured a computer science engineering seat. The parent sought my advice on was it sensible to go ahead with the admission given the uncertainties. Although the fees was to be paid immediately, there was no clarity on offline classes.

I told Shankar, "In an engineering course, apart from theory classes, there would be assignments, projects, labs and workshops. Many of these must be done on the site as a team and online classes are a poor substitute. Therefore, it's better to skip admission and take a break."

Shankar wasn't expecting this advice. "In that case, Santosh would be wasting a year", he said anxiously. I said, "No, Santosh can use this break productively. Let him join an online course like machine learning, designing algorithm, programming etc. Also, he can pursue a personality development course which will help in placement. Further, let him consider an online part-time job or pursue a hobby." Shankar was convinced.

Vijaya was extremely passionate about doing MBBS and failed to get a merit seat through NEET last year. She convinced her doctor parents that she would take a break and reappear for NEET with better preparation. This time, she's confident of a merit seat.

Like Santosh and Vijaya, many other students who took a break from academics last year and used it productively seem content.

Guidelines to choose courses

However, the situation is no different this year. Several board/competitive exams have been cancelled or postponed indefinitely and there is no clarity on the new academic year.

Although the pandemic may ease, there's a devastating impact to deal with. Several families are under emotional and financial pressure. Yet, when one door closes, another opens. While there can't be a general rule, students can consider these guidelines while arriving at a decision.

Career plan: It's imperative that you have a career plan and choose the course and institute accordingly. Many sectors have suddenly seen a surge in demand and many new sectors will emerge in the years to come. So, do consider the long-term impact of the pandemic on the career chosen.

Family & healthcare: Experts have been cautioning about a third wave and so, the healthcare infrastructure in the place of your living must be considered.

Admission risk: Never in the past, one had to assess the risks of admission to a course as in this year. Sadly, it’s true and so, consider the risks and arrive at a decision, which is fair and balanced.

Assessment of next year: Hoping that the academic year 2022 is normal, the process could be free from uncertainties but with a marginal increase in the competitiveness in admissions. Do assess this from your individual perspective.

Benefits of taking a break

However, students can also take a break and use the time productively to reap these benefits.

A subject related short-term online course can be taken up during the break. This will help in knowing if you indeed have a passion for the subject. If you don’t like the subject, nothing is lost and you can make a fresh career plan.

You can prepare well and get an opportunity to reappear for competitive exams.

It is also an opportunity to nurture soft skills for better career opportunities.

You can take up a part-time job/internship which can help shape your personality and generate some income.

(The author is a management and career consultant)