Work experience helps MBA admissions

Dear Madam,

I am currently studying BCom in India. I am interested in studying MBA in finance abroad. Please do tell me how to apply for the same and preparations required for the exams.

Vikhyat V Nair

Dear Vikhyat,

Most countries would want you to work for a few years before you pursue your MBA. While the UK will accept your three-year Bachelor’s degree, countries like Germany, France, Denmark and Sweden prefer students with a four-year degree like BE or BTech. Rather than an MBA in finance, I suggest you pursue an MSc in Finance or Investment and Risk management. The only exam you need to take is the IELTS academic test.

Dear Madam,

I am a third-year BA, LLB (Hons) student at a National Law School of India University. However, law was always my second choice and I wanted to study BSc Economics. I have had economics in law school only for two semesters. Is there any master’s programme abroad that will enable me to pursue economics after my law studies?

A Student

Dear Student,

Universities abroad will accept you for a pure economics master’s programme although you come from a background in Law with a basic understanding of economics. While interdisciplinary masters in Law and Economics is very popular and much in demand all over the world, the choice to pursue either of these options is entirely yours as you qualify for both courses. While pure economics is offered in most universities, London School of Economics, Queen Mary University and University of Manchester are some of the UK universities that are sought after for LLM in Law and Economics. Utrecht University and Erasmus University are the two universities in the Netherlands that are known for this interdisciplinary course.

Dear Madam,

I am pursuing BCom and plan on doing a masters in HR. Kindly suggest some budget-friendly countries that will allow me to stay there and work.

Evita Richards

Dear Evita,

If you are looking to going abroad to settle down, the easiest route is through a student visa. In my opinion, pursue an MA or MS in HR. You can apply for these programmes directly after your Bachelor’s. Countries like UK, Ireland, Canada and New Zealand allow you to stay back and work for a couple of years after your course. In Germany, your tuition fee will be minimal or free. UK and New Zealand will cost around Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh depending on the university. Both these countries allow you to work part-time on your student visa. This certainly helps in your living costs. Canada and US offer two-year programmes which makes it more expensive both in terms of tuition fees and an additional year’s living expenses.

Dear Madam,

I have done Bachelor in Dental Surgery and am working in a private clinic now. I want to do a Masters degree in Dental Surgery. I am planning to go abroad to pursue the same and need guidance. What should I do?

Ashish

Dear Ashish,

To get admission in a University for Masters in Dental Surgery, you need to only write the IELTS or Toefl exam. A couple of years of clinical experience is advised before applying to pursue your Masters degree.

To be able to practice in another country, you have to write the qualifying exams like ORE (overseas registration exam conducted by British Dental Council) for UK, ADC (Australian dental examination) for Australia, the licensing exam conducted by the American Dental Association to practice in the US and Canada. Some of the highly ranked dental schools in the United States are the University of Michigan Ann Arbor, Columbia University, Boston University, University of California Los Angeles, University of California San Francisco and North Carolina Chapel Hill. In Canada, University of Toronto and University of British Columbia are the best. In the UK, University of Manchester, University College London, Queen Mary University, Bristol, Sheffield and Glasgow are well known for their dental programmes.