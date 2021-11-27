Something exciting coming up!

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 27 2021, 12:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 12:32 ist

Dear reader,

The weekend edition of Metrolife, appearing on Saturday as an e-paper, is being subsumed into a brand new product. A refreshed weekend-reading section will appear in the main edition from next week. The new section will appear in print and also as an e-paper. As always, you can read all our stories on our web edition and our app as well. We have no edition of Metrolife today, but don't worry, we are launching something special on December 4 to make your Saturdays brighter.  Till then.
 
- Editor

Metrolife

What's Brewing

