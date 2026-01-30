<p>In late 2025, Airtel in collaboration with Perplexity offered 12-month access to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/airtel-offers-for-free-12-month-rs-17kyear-perplexity-pro-subscription-to-all-customers-3634624">latter's generative Artificial Intelligence services</a>. Now, the popular cellular service provider has announced a partnership with Adobe Express Premium to offer its 360 million subscribers a free multimedia editing tool.</p><p>Like the Perplexity Pro, it is an annual plan and will be accessible to all mobile, Wi-Fi and DTH customers of Airtel. It costs Rs 4,786.</p><p>The subscription provides access to thousands of Adobe's professional design templates - including ones tailored for Indian festivals, weddings, and local businesses.</p>.Nano Banana |Google Photos app gets AI-powered conversational 'help me edit' feature in India.<p>Further, it also offers AI-powered features like instant background removal, custom image generation, and one-tap video editing, premium Adobe Stock assets, and over 30,000 professional fonts.</p><p>In addition to English, Adobe Express is available in three Indian languages-- Hindi, Tamil and Bengali. This will be beneficial to creators to operate the app and try new features in their native languages. Adobe Express editing platform is best used for creating digital festival greeting cards, wedding invitations, or promotional content for local shops or WhatsApp Status updates, all with no watermarks.</p><p>Also, users will get access to 100GB cloud storage and advanced features like auto captions and instant resize. And, users will be able to access their content seamlessly from multiple devices. </p><p>In a related development, Apple has launched its own multimedia subscription plan, Creators Studio, in India.</p><p>The new Creator Studio is the new home of Apple's powerful editing applications, including Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and Pixelmator Pro for iPad and Mac computers.</p><p>Additionally, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage features will also be available for Mac devices.</p><p> This is a cost-effective subscription plan to have for creators to edit reels, short videos and content for their YouTube channel.</p><p>In India, Apple Creator Studio will be available on the App Store later this month, on January 28, for Rs 399 per month. It also offer annual plan for Rs 3,999 with a one-month free trial.</p><p>Like on devices, college students and educators get big discounts for subscriptions as well. They can subscribe to individual plans for Rs 199 per month or Rs 1,999 per year.</p>.Creator Studio: Apple now offers all powerful editings apps under one roof .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>