AI PCs offer an opportunity for further growth of HP's market share in India: Vineet Gehani

During the Covid-induced lockdown, PC demand surged, primarily driven by online schooling and work-from-home arrangements. But, with the reopening of schools and offices, demand for PCs began to decline in 2022.

In 2023, the Indian computer market registered a 6.6 per cent decline compared to the previous year. However, HP Inc. continues to hold a big market share compared to the others. In Q1 2024, HP topped the chart with 30.1 per cent market share and second nearest rival Lenovo has a 15.1 per cent market share.

Vineet Gehani, senior director (personal systems), HP India believes 2024 will be a good growth year not just for the company, but also for the PC industry as well. He noted that the newly released Copilot+ PCs--HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X, and upcoming AI PC models, will help HP further increase its market share.