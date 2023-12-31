AI-powered deepfakes bare fangs in 2023, raise concern about impact on privacy, electoral politics

Supreme Court Advocate and chairman of the International Commission on Cyber Security Law Pavan Duggal said, 'It is a new emerging technology but is very quickly becoming a part of people's lives. More and more people are going to use deepfakes, not just by cybercriminals but also in all kinds of human activities, including election processes.' 'You don't need to be a Rashmika Mandana, Katrina Kaif or Alia Bhatt. We will soon start realising that there will be deepfakes on normal users of the internet,' he said.