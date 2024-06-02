Airlines ride AI: Lesser workload for customer service agents, human-like responses for passengers

An IndiGo spokesperson said that several enhancements are in the pipeline to elevate the capabilities of its AI chatbot 6Eskai.

"These include the integration of Google's Gemini, a tool which can easily engage in conversations across various formats such as pictures, text, speech, music, and even computer code. Additionally, we plan to incorporate the IndiGo Avatar and voice features to streamline the booking process seamlessly," the spokesperson told PTI.