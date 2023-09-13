Apple brings new AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB-C charging capability

Besides launching the new Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2, and iPhone 15, 15 Pro series, Apple also unveiled the new AirPods (2nd Gen) variant.

The latest iteration promises to deliver better Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) compared to the first generation model.

It supports an advanced Transparency mode, a more immersive Spatial Audio experience, and an expanded range of ear tip sizes for an even better fit.

The big change we see in the latest AirPods Pro (2nd gen) iteration is the USB‑C charging capabilities. With this, users can even charge it from iPhone 15 series phones, tablets and Macs without having to look for lightning connector. Also, it can also be charged wirelessly via MagSafe Charging accessory.

It also comes with additional IP54 dust resistance capability, and Lossless Audio with Apple Vision Pro spatial computer.

With upcoming iOS 17 updates, AirPods Pro (2nd gen) and even the last iteration too, will get access to new audio experiences such as Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness to deliver better audio during phone calls.