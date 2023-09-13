Apple brings new AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB-C charging capability

Besides launching the new Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2, and iPhone 15, 15 Pro series, Apple also unveiled the new AirPods (2nd Gen) variant.
The latest iteration promises to deliver better Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) compared to the first generation model.
It supports an advanced Transparency mode, a more immersive Spatial Audio experience, and an expanded range of ear tip sizes for an even better fit.
The big change we see in the latest AirPods Pro (2nd gen) iteration is the USB‑C charging capabilities. With this, users can even charge it from iPhone 15 series phones, tablets and Macs without having to look for lightning connector. Also, it can also be charged wirelessly via MagSafe Charging accessory.
It also comes with additional IP54 dust resistance capability, and Lossless Audio with Apple Vision Pro spatial computer.
With upcoming iOS 17 updates, AirPods Pro (2nd gen) and even the last iteration too, will get access to new audio experiences such as Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness to deliver better audio during phone calls.
Furthermore, it will also get Personalised Volume feature.. With machine learning, the device will automatically fine-tunes the listening experience for users based on their preferences over time.
With a full charge, it can deliver up to 24 hours of listening time. Without the case, it deliver for 5 hours of battery life. With fast charging, it can deliver 3 hours of listening time with just 15 minutes of charging.
Like the latest iPhone 15 series and Watches, Apple’s new AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) is eco-friendly. Most of the components and retail packaging is made from recycled materials. Rare earth elements in all magnets and gold in the plating of multiple printed circuit boards are all 100 per cent recycled.
The case also uses 100 percent recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board and 100 percent recycled aluminium in the hinge. AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are free of potentially harmful substances such as mercury, BFRs, PVC, and beryllium. The new redesigned packaging has eliminated the outer plastic wrap, and 90 percent or more of the packaging is made using fiber-brsed materials.
AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB‐C) will be available for Rs 24,900 and will be up for purchase from September 22 in India.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.