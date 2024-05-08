Apple iPad (10th Gen) gets price cut in India

Soon after the launch of the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, Apple has reduced the price of the regular iPad (10th Gen) in India.

Apple iPad (10th Gen) made its debut in October 2022 with prices starting at Rs 39,900. Now, the base variant (Wi-Fi only) can be bought for Rs 34,900 on Apple's official online store.

It should be noted that the iPad 10th generation is available for even less price on Flipkart, Amazon, and other e-commerce sites. Add to that, they are offering lucrative exchange offers as well.

The standard iPad (10th Gen) sports a full-view screen with a uniform bezel around the premium metallic frame. The bezel thickness is in right proportion for fingers to rest on the edges while holding the device. This ensures the fingers don't obstruct while watching movies on OTT apps or reading news articles.