Apple iPad (10th Gen) gets price cut in India

Soon after the launch of the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, Apple has reduced the price of the regular iPad (10th Gen) in India.
Apple iPad (10th Gen) made its debut in October 2022 with prices starting at Rs 39,900. Now, the base variant (Wi-Fi only) can be bought for Rs 34,900 on Apple's official online store.
It should be noted that the iPad 10th generation is available for even less price on Flipkart, Amazon, and other e-commerce sites. Add to that, they are offering lucrative exchange offers as well.
The standard iPad (10th Gen) sports a full-view screen with a uniform bezel around the premium metallic frame. The bezel thickness is in right proportion for fingers to rest on the edges while holding the device. This ensures the fingers don't obstruct while watching movies on OTT apps or reading news articles.
The company has incorporated TouchID at the top (in portrait orientation), which also doubles as the wake button.
Apple iPad 10th Gen price chart. [As per official Apple online store]
Credit: DH Photo
It features stereo quad speakers, two on each side (in landscape orientation) Type-C port and optional SIM card slot (only on Cellular variant).
The iPad features a premium aluminium enclosure. On the front, it sports a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with 2360x1640-pixel resolution. Inside, it comes with Apple A14 Bionic chipset with 16-core Neural Engine to perform heavy duty tasks smoothly and efficiently.
Apple iPad 10th Gen.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
It boasts 12MP Ultra Wide (f/1.8) front camera on the back with up to 5X digital zoom, Smart HDR 3 photos and 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps. On the front, it features 12MP Ultra Wide (f/2.4) camera with 2X zoom, retina flash, and 1080p HD video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps.
With a full charge, it can play videos up to 10 hours on Wi-Fi internet and up to nine hours when video streamed on OTT apps via cellular network.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.