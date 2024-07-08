Apple iPad Air M2 review: Solid all-rounder tablet

Apple offers iPads in several tiers with different screen sizes, accessories and capabilities to help customers choose an ideal tablet that meets their demands and budget.

The iPad Air is placed between the regular iPad and the feature-packed iPad Pro.

The iPad Air has a better processor and display than the standard iPad. It may not be as versatile as the Pro, but has formidable hardware and supports several software applications to deliver a good user experience not just in just day-to-day activities and entertainment, but also in productivity as well.

Here are my thoughts on Apple's latest iPad Air with M2 silicon.

Display and build quality

The new iPad Air retains the design language of its predecessor, but when you look from the front, you will notice one meaningful change. i.e. the 12MP FaceTime front camera is now placed in landscape orientation for a better video calling experience.

As far as build quality is concerned, it is made of a premium aerospace-grade aluminium enclosure. Guess what? It is one of the most eco-friendly devices in the industry. The metal used is 100 per cent recycled.

Not just that, several internal components are made of repurposed materials. The rare earth elements in all magnets in the device are 100 per cent recycled. And, the company has used 100 per cent recycled gold plating and tin soldering in multiple printed circuit boards in the device.