Apple MacBook Air M2 (15-inch) review: Lightweight PC champion

Performance

The latest 15-inch MacBook Air is powered by the reliable M2 processor. It is said to be 2x faster than the fastest Intel silicon-powered MacBook Air.

The M2 processor houses a powerful 8-core CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency cores, a 10-core GPU to render super-fast graphics, and a dedicated 16-core Neural Engine for on-device machine learning to deliver great user experience.

The M2 processor can deliver up to 100GB/s of memory bandwidth and support up to 24GB of fast unified memory.

Our model comes with 8GB RAM and as advertised, it delivers smooth performance without any slightest sign of lag-ness with regular tasks. Even with video editing too, it works flawlessly, like a talented figure skater moving on an ice floor.

The company also offers 16GB RAM and 24GB RAM options along with 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options on the Apple Store.

Whatever may be the configuration, MacBook Air M2 owners will have a great time playing graphics-rich games on Apple Arcade. Thanks to the big screen, it will be even more enjoyable compared to any previous MacBook iterations or any other branded PC in its class, for that matter.

The 1080p FaceTime camera is great on the MacBook Air. It has an Advanced image signal processor with computational video technology. But if you think, you want an even better upgrade, macOS Ventura allows owners to use their iPhone's primary camera as the webcam via the continuity camera feature. But, the user has to buy an accessory to dock the iPhone on the MacBook Air.

It has a three-mic array with directional beamforming capability to pick the owner's voice and deliver clear crisp audio to the other side of the video call.

With the Thunderbolt ports (USB v4.0), users can connect to a 6K secondary display or any compatible device for ease of work. The Thunderbolt port can support 40 Gbps data transfer.

To connect more devices, you can do so wirelessly via Bluetooth (v5.3). It also supports Wi-Fi 6.0 (802.11ax) with up to 2400 Mbps speed (Maximum PHY data rate).

With macOS Ventura, users can switch work from iPad or iPhone to the MacBook effortlessly than ever before. You can leave a particular work on one device and resume at that very same point from the MacBook without any hassles.

Also, users can edit sent messages both on the iMessenger app and the mail app too. With Freeform, device owners can collaborate with colleagues for work projects. With the Notes app, all the changes done with the team members get updated in real-time and notify the members.

With the redesigned Game Centre dashboard, owners can track their individual progress in each game even better and also see the progress of their gaming partners and track the games played by their friends or family members too.