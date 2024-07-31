Apple rolls out major iOS 17.6 update with security patch to iPhones

Apple has rolled out a major update iOS v17.6 to all eligible iPhones worldwide. It fixes recently discovered security loopholes in the devices.
"This update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users," reads an Apple update message.
As per the Apple Support page, iOS 17.6 fixes security issues in the Family Sharing feature, which could have let the malicious app to track the device location of the owner and his/her loved ones.
Also, it fixes a similar issue in Siri, which could have let attackers access sensitive user information on iPhones.
The iOS 17.6 also resolves the authentication issue in the Photos album, which allows users to view hidden images and videos without security verification.
The new update fixes security issues in WebKit, ImageIO, and core elements of iPhones that could have let attackers steal information and also crash applications on iPhones by performing Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks.
Apple has also released similar security and bug fixes with iPadOS 17.6 to eligible iPads. iPhone and iPad owners are advised to update to the latest version as soon as possible to guard themselves from new cyber threats.
Here's a list of iPhones eligible to get iOS 17.6 update:
Apple has released the latest iOS 17 update to iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2nd Gen) and iPhone SE (3rd Gen). It should be noted that the newly launched iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will run the latest iOS 17 out-of-the-box.
Apple iOS 17.6 update.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Here's a list of iPads eligible to get iPadOS 17.6 update:
iPad (6th Gen and newer models), iPad Air (3rd Gen and newer models), iPad Pro (2nd Gen to newer generation) and iPad mini (5th Gen and newer models).
Here's how to install the iOS/iPadOS 17.6 on iPhones and iPads:
Via OTA (Over-The-Air)
Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS/iPadOS update.
Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update
Via manual installation through Apple iTunes
Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone/iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.
Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.
Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.
Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch in the top left navigation.
Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.
Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.
Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.
