Apple rolls out major iOS 17.6 update with security patch to iPhones

Apple has rolled out a major update iOS v17.6 to all eligible iPhones worldwide. It fixes recently discovered security loopholes in the devices.

"This update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users," reads an Apple update message.

As per the Apple Support page, iOS 17.6 fixes security issues in the Family Sharing feature, which could have let the malicious app to track the device location of the owner and his/her loved ones.

Also, it fixes a similar issue in Siri, which could have let attackers access sensitive user information on iPhones.