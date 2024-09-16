Apple to bring new security activation lock with iOS 18 for iPhone components

Compared to Android mobiles, iPhones are the most lucrative for thieves as the latter has better resale value. But Apple, in a bid to thwart such cases, has periodically brought new security features such as Stolen Device Protection that allows owners to erase user data, permanently lock iPhones from remote locations and mandatory use of FaceID/TouchID to unlock devices in a location other than office or home.
Now, bad actors tear down the iPhones to sell internal components to illegally run service centres.
The Cupertino-based company will soon be bringing a new security feature that will make stolen iPhones worthless. Called 'Activation Lock', the user will be able to lock not just the iPhone, but also other critical components such as battery, camera, Face ID/Touch ID, and display.
The new activation feature is coming with the upcoming iOS 18 update. This move will deter thieves from stealing iPhones. All the components' IDs will be paired with the original iPhone.
And, the device repair shop owners who buy spare parts of stolen iPhones from theives or any illegal means, will not be able to incorporate them into iPhones and activate it.
Only the Apple-approved reusable spare parts can be added to the iPhones.
iPhone components protection feature coming with iOS 18 update.
Credit: Apple
Also, once the device is upgraded to the latest iOS 18, the owner can go to the settings and be able to check if the components in his/her iPhone are genuine or an old component has been reused during the repair service.
Another notable privacy feature coming with the iOS 18 is the live caller ID capability. It will allow developers like Truecaller to fetch information from their servers and provide live caller ID for incoming calls, in a privacy-preserving way.
Currently, iPhone owners have to copy paste the number from the phone call list to the Truecaller to know the caller. Once the person is matched on Truecaller, the number will be tagged with a name. After this procedure, the name, if not added to the contact list, will appear along with the number to help the iPhone owner decide whether to answer or reject the call.
After the iOS 18 update, the iPhone with Truecaller will show the name of the caller, even if he/she is calling for the first time.
Apple is slated to release the new iOS 18 on September 16 at 10:00 am PT (US local time). In India, it will be available later today at around 10:30 pm IST.
