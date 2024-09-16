Apple to bring new security activation lock with iOS 18 for iPhone components

Also, once the device is upgraded to the latest iOS 18, the owner can go to the settings and be able to check if the components in his/her iPhone are genuine or an old component has been reused during the repair service.

Another notable privacy feature coming with the iOS 18 is the live caller ID capability. It will allow developers like Truecaller to fetch information from their servers and provide live caller ID for incoming calls, in a privacy-preserving way.

Currently, iPhone owners have to copy paste the number from the phone call list to the Truecaller to know the caller. Once the person is matched on Truecaller, the number will be tagged with a name. After this procedure, the name, if not added to the contact list, will appear along with the number to help the iPhone owner decide whether to answer or reject the call.

After the iOS 18 update, the iPhone with Truecaller will show the name of the caller, even if he/she is calling for the first time.

Apple is slated to release the new iOS 18 on September 16 at 10:00 am PT (US local time). In India, it will be available later today at around 10:30 pm IST.