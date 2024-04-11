Apple warns mercenary spyware attack threat to iPhone users in 92 countries, including India

Cupertino-based technology major Apple has sent a new security alert to several iPhone users in 92 countries including India.

The cyber threat notification comes weeks after Apple rolled out an emergency security update (iOS 17.4.1, iOS 16.7.7) to all iPhones. Even the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, earlier this month, flagged security vulnerabilities in Apple devices.

There is no official word on exactly how many in India received the warning email from Apple. Also, the company's alert doesn't specifically mention any particular government or the organisation behind the hacking attempt but warned that the device was attacked by mercenary spyware.