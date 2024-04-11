Apple warns mercenary spyware attack threat to iPhone users in 92 countries, including India

Cupertino-based technology major Apple has sent a new security alert to several iPhone users in 92 countries including India.
The cyber threat notification comes weeks after Apple rolled out an emergency security update (iOS 17.4.1, iOS 16.7.7) to all iPhones. Even the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, earlier this month, flagged security vulnerabilities in Apple devices.
There is no official word on exactly how many in India received the warning email from Apple. Also, the company's alert doesn't specifically mention any particular government or the organisation behind the hacking attempt but warned that the device was attacked by mercenary spyware.
"ALERT: Apple detected a targeted mercenary spyware attack against your iPhone", reads the subject line of Apple's email.
“Apple detected that you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID -xxx-. This attack is likely targeting you specifically because of who you are or what you do. Although it’s never possible to achieve absolute certainty when detecting such attacks, Apple has high confidence in this warning — please take it seriously,” The Indian Express reported citing the official notification email from Apple.
Last year, several opposition leaders of India including Shashi Tharoor (Indian National Congress), Mahua Moitra (Trinamool Congress), Raghav Chadha (Aam Aadmi Party) and others received cyber threat notifications from Apple.
Here's what Apple suggests to keep your iPhone safe from spyware:
--Update devices to the latest software, as that includes the latest security fixes
--Protect devices with a passcode
--Use two-factor authentication and a strong password for Apple ID
--Install apps from the App Store
--Use strong and unique passwords online
-- Don’t click on links or attachments from unknown senders
(Published 11 April 2024, 07:13 IST)