Apple Watch's irregular heart rate alerts convince Bengaluru techie to quit high-stress job

Imagine your heart as a drum. Chronic stress relentlessly pounds on it, steadily taking away its rhythm, until the once steady beat becomes a frantic, erratic drumroll. This isn't just a metaphor anymore; it's the new reality of 21st century how mental stress can wreak havoc on your heart health.

Here in Bengaluru, a 25-year techie Sharath Sriram faced a similar situation at a work place, which he once imagined to be a paradise.

Within a few months of joining the startup as a team lead, his notions of the company's workculture came crashing down. To impress his bosses, he worked long hours and tried offering creative ideas for product they were working, yet his efforts went unrecognised and his ideas were shotdown as useless.