Apple Watch's irregular heart rate alerts convince Bengaluru techie to quit high-stress job

Imagine your heart as a drum. Chronic stress relentlessly pounds on it, steadily taking away its rhythm, until the once steady beat becomes a frantic, erratic drumroll. This isn't just a metaphor anymore; it's the new reality of 21st century how mental stress can wreak havoc on your heart health.
Here in Bengaluru, a 25-year techie Sharath Sriram faced a similar situation at a work place, which he once imagined to be a paradise.
Within a few months of joining the startup as a team lead, his notions of the company's workculture came crashing down. To impress his bosses, he worked long hours and tried offering creative ideas for product they were working, yet his efforts went unrecognised and his ideas were shotdown as useless.
Apple Watch can help users track heart rate and even check AFib.
Photo Credit: Apple
Members of his team began leaving the company, and with less manpower, more work was assigned to Sriram. And, soon enough, the stress began to affect his health.
His Apple Watch (Series 8) began to notify irregular heartrate alerts and asked him to get medical help. Initially, for a couple days, Sharath ignored them, but after repeated alerts and short episodes of fever (in few hours intervals), he shared the issue with his wife.
Without wasting any more time, they approached a doctor and as per the latter's advise underwent multiple tests including clinical ECG (electrocardiogram) and some blood tests.
Though there was no detection of any particular chronic heart issue, the doctor concluded that the heart rate issues were a direct result of stress.
"The doctor’s advice was pretty simple - you either find a way to work in this company without stress or quit immediately. She said that working for a few more months with the same level of stress could be detrimental and have long term implications on my heart," said Sharath.
Apple Watches come with ECG app to detect irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia).
Photo Credit: Apple
So, to priortise his health over work, Sharath decided not to stay any longer in a workplace that was so stressful at times. Luckily, he managed to land a few offers in a couple of weeks of search and quit the job after that.
Sharath has written a letter to Tim Cook on how his Apple Watch help him get convinced to prioritise health.
"I am glad the Apple Watch helped me understand the effect of stress on my health and helped me prioritize my mental and physical well being. Thank you for making this fantastic product," Sharath said in a mail to Tim Cook.
Now, he is said to be a better workplace with helpful kinder colleagues.
