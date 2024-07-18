Apple's privacy-centric iPhone Safari app ad targets rival browsers

Apple has rolled out a new user privacy-centric Safari ad targeting how rival browsers are misusing user data to earn revenue.

Browsers are a wonderful platform for users to search for information, do banking activities, shop online, send messages and emails and do more with a few simple steps on phones and computers.

However, some browser developer companies keep a tab on search history and even the location of their users. They claim to keep them (in the form of cookies) to deliver a personalised experience and faster information. But, in reality, they offer user data on a platter to the highest bidder among advertising companies.

In return, users get targeted ads, which sometimes come off as creepy. Many would be shocked that the minute they search for a product on a web browser, they get flooded with targeted ads related to the searched product in their messages app, email inbox and even on the search engine apps.