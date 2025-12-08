OnePlus AI features face flak over its refusal to respond to queries on Arunachal Pradesh, pulls AI tools offline

OnePlus AI features fail to answer queries related to Arunachal Pradesh.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Hello everyone, Over the past two days, we received reports regarding technical inconsistencies with the AI Writer in the OnePlus Notes app. We promptly launched an internal investigation and shared an early update yesterday outlining our hybrid AI architecture and our collaboration with global model partners. As the issue requires more time to address, we’re temporarily disabling the AI Writer in Notes to ensure a consistent user experience while we refine the underlying technical issue. OnePlus remains committed to delivering Community-first technology, and any unexpected behaviour is unintentional. Thank you for your patience, your feedback, and your understanding. We regret the inconvenience caused.