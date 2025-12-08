Menu
OnePlus AI features face flak over its refusal to respond to queries on Arunachal Pradesh, pulls AI tools offline

The increased criticisms against China and Chinese products stem from the recent incident of harassment of an Indian woman at Shanghai airport over her residence in Arunachal Pradesh.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 07:15 IST
OnePlus AI features fail to answer queries related to Arunachal Pradesh.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Hello everyone, Over the past two days, we received reports regarding technical inconsistencies with the AI Writer in the OnePlus Notes app. We promptly launched an internal investigation and shared an early update yesterday outlining our hybrid AI architecture and our collaboration with global model partners. As the issue requires more time to address, we’re temporarily disabling the AI Writer in Notes to ensure a consistent user experience while we refine the underlying technical issue. OnePlus remains committed to delivering Community-first technology, and any unexpected behaviour is unintentional. Thank you for your patience, your feedback, and your understanding. We regret the inconvenience caused.
OnePlus Community Blog Manager
Published 08 December 2025, 07:15 IST
