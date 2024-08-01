August 2024: Top smartphones launching this month

Honor Magic 6 Pro made its global debut earlier this year in January. Now, the company is finally bringing the device to India on August 2.

It features a 6.8-inch full HD+ (1280x2800p) LTPO-based Quad-Curved OLED floating display with dynamic refresh rate (1-120Hz), 5,000 nits peak brightness and IP68 rating.

It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core processor with Adreno 750 GPU, Android 14-based Magic UI 8.0 OS, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM with 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, and a 5,600mAh battery with 80W wired and 66W wireless SuperCharge feature.

It houses a triple camera module-- 50MP wide camera (with OmniVision OVH9000: f/1.4-f/2.0 variable aperture) + 50MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.0 with 2.5cm macro sensor) + 180MP Periscope Telephoto Camera (with f/2.6, 2.5x Optical Zoom, 100x Digital Zoom, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with LED flash.

On the front, it features a 50MP sensor with a 3D depth camera (supports 3D face unlock).

Both the front and the back camera supports 4K video recording.