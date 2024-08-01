August 2024: Top smartphones launching this month

Last month, Samsung, Oppo, Nothing's CMF, Xiaomi and launched new phones such as Galaxy Z Fold6, Flip6, CMF Phone 1, Oppo Reno12, Xiaomi 14 Civi and more.
This August, Motorola, Vivo, Google and others are geared up to bring all-new phones in a wide range of price bands in India.
Motorola Moto Edge 50.
Motorola's upcoming phone is touted to be the world’s slimmest IP68 MIL-810H military graded certified durable smartphone.
Also, It features a Moto AI-powered camera with Sony sensor LYTIA 700C and also boasts a 6.7-inch 1.5K Super HD+, HDR 10+ pOLED curved display along with various other premium features.
Honor Magic 6 Pro teaser.
Honor Magic 6 Pro made its global debut earlier this year in January. Now, the company is finally bringing the device to India on August 2.
It features a 6.8-inch full HD+ (1280x2800p) LTPO-based Quad-Curved OLED floating display with dynamic refresh rate (1-120Hz), 5,000 nits peak brightness and IP68 rating.
It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core processor with Adreno 750 GPU, Android 14-based Magic UI 8.0 OS, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM with 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, and a 5,600mAh battery with 80W wired and 66W wireless SuperCharge feature.
It houses a triple camera module-- 50MP wide camera (with OmniVision OVH9000: f/1.4-f/2.0 variable aperture) + 50MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.0 with 2.5cm macro sensor) + 180MP Periscope Telephoto Camera (with f/2.6, 2.5x Optical Zoom, 100x Digital Zoom, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with LED flash.
On the front, it features a 50MP sensor with a 3D depth camera (supports 3D face unlock).
Both the front and the back camera supports 4K video recording.
Vivo V40 series teaser.
The company is scheduled to launch the new Vivo 40 series on August 7. It will come in two variants-- V40 and V40 Pro. Both the devices will have the same design language but differ in some aspects such as camera, and processor.
They are expected to feature a slim profile, measuring just 7.58mm in thickness and come with a 5,500mAh battery. They will also come with an IP68 water-and-dust-resistant rating.
The top-end V40 Pro houses a triple-camera module-- 50MP main + 50MP telephoto sensor + 50MP ultra-wide angle camera with LED flash on the back.
Whereas the regular V40 will feature a dual camera module-- 50MP wide-angle sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens with LED flash on the back.
Both the devices will feature a 6.78 full HD+ AMOLED display and a 50MP front camera.
The V40 Pro will be powered by Dimensity 9200 Plus octa-core processor and the V40 will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.
Pixel 9 Pro Fold teaser.
Google is confirmed to launch the new Pixel 9 series along with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in India.
All the new Pixel 9 series models will come with a new Tensor G4 chipset. The regular model Pixel 9 will come with 12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options. Whereas the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL will be available with 16GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB and 1TB storage options.
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be offered with 16GB RAM and 256GB/512GB storage options.
6.3-inch Pixel 9 is said to come with 10.5MP front camera and dual-camera module on the back-- 50MP (wide) + 48MP (ultra-wide) with LED flash.
The Pixel 9 Pro (6.3-inch) and Pro XL (6.8-inch) will feature a triple-camera module--50MP (wide-angle) + 48MP (ultra-wide) + 48MP (telephoto)- with LED flash and a 42MP front camera.
The new Pixel 9 Pro.
And, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will feature a triple-camera module-- 48MP (wide) + 10.5MP (ultra-wide) + 10.8MP (telephoto) with LED flash on the back. And, a 10MP front camera.
All four Pixel 9 series phones will come with improved generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) Gemini features in photos app and other native apps. Also, they will boast a new Emergency SOS feature to get instant alerts related to floods, tsunamis and other natural calamities in the area. Also, they will support satellite connectivity to get help during emergencies.
iQOO Z9s teaser.
The new iQOO Z9s is slated for launch on August 21.
It is said to come with 6.78-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core processor, a 5,500mAh battery and 50MP Sony LYT600 series camera sensor on the back.
