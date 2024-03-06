CERT-In flags security vulnerabilities in two government apps

With growing concern over cyber threats in India, the central government had launched USB Pratirodh and AppSamvid 2.0.1 apps in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Both apps were developed by the Centre for Development and Advanced Computing (C-DAC), an autonomous agency under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY).

USB Pratirodh app is a scanner app for removable storage devices such as pen drives, external hard drives, cell phones and other supported USB mass storage devices connected to PCs

AppSamvid 2.0.1 app is used to check if the software running on a computer is genuine or fake.

Both are free software apps and can help users with the early detection of any trojans or malware in a PC or mass storage device. But, a new report has emerged that the apps have security vulnerabilities.

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has warned that the flawed and outdated algorithm on AppSamvid 2.0.1 and USB Pratirodh apps can enable bad actors to take over computers.