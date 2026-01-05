<p>As anticipated, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/samsung-to-host-the-first-look-event-ahead-of-ces-2026-3819717">Samsung on Monday (January 5) at the 'The First Look' event</a> showcased a new line of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered home appliances, including ultra premium smart TV, BeSpoke range of vacuum cleaner, washing machine and more in Las Vegas, ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (January 6-9), 2026.</p><p>The new Samsung TV flaunts a 130-inch Micro RGB display. It is said to support the widest and most detailed colour spectrum ever seen in Samsung TVs to date.</p>.CES 2026: Samsung unveils new gen Odyssey series gaming monitors.<p>It comes with a minimalistic design language with a near-zero bezel as seen in Samsung's Frame series TV. A micro-sized RGB light source promises unprecedented picture quality, with each microscopic red, green and blue diode shining independently to produce colour in its purest, most natural form.</p><p>It also boasts of Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, which enables precise control of RGB colours and creates overwhelmingly vivid picture quality in every scene.</p><p>It comes with HDR10+ ADVANCED technology, can deliver enhanced brightness, genre-based optimisation, intelligent motion smoothing, advanced local tone mapping and improved gaming experience.</p><p>Further, it supports the Vision AI Companion (VAC) feature, which offers personalised recommendations to the owners on what to watch or listen to on the TV.</p><p>For sports enthusiasts, Samsung TV features AI Soccer Mode Pro, which delivers a more exciting gameday experience through AI-driven picture and sound tuning to stadium-level quality. The AI Sound Controller Pro lets users raise or lower the volume of the crowd, commentary, or background music, providing a personalised listening experience for TV shows and movies. Users need not use the remote at all; they can simply make verbal requests to control the TV.</p>.Gadgets Weekly: Samsung Freestyle+ AI smart TV projector and more.<p>Samsung also unveiled the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo washing machine. It removes the need to transfer loads of laundry and to dry the clothes after the wash. The 2026 model comes with enhanced features, such as the faster super speed cycle and enhanced drying performance.</p><p>Samsung also unveiled a new Bespoke AI AirDresser. It features Auto Wrinkle Care, which blasts strong air and steam jets to smooth out shirts. </p><p>The South Korean technology major also revealed the new Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra. It is powered by a Qualcomm Dragonwing processor, features an Active Stereo 3D Sensor to recognise liquids like coffee, juice, or even transparent liquids like water. </p><p>The feature-rich camera of the vacuum cleaners helps not only with navigation to clean every nook and corner of the house, it also serves as a monitoring device for when users are away from home. It can notify them about their pets and whether there is any suspicious activity. </p><p>Further, with the smart Bixby AI chatbot on Samsung's SmarterThings mobile app, users can speak conversationally to their robot vacuum to carry out tasks with ease. </p><p>Last but not least, Samsung unveiled the all-new Family Hub series fridge. </p><p>The AI-enabled refrigerator, like the smart TVs, boasts an AI Vision feature built with Google Gemini.</p><p>The AI Vision tech can recognise food items, seamlessly track what is placed into and taken out of the refrigerator. </p><p>It offers a gamified feature called 'What’s for Today?', and refrigerators provide recipe recommendations based on what is in the refrigerator or also offer random recommendations, reducing the stress caused by choosing what to cook. </p><p>Once selected, recipes show up through SmartThings Food, where users receive a step-by-step guide to help them get started instantly. The selected recipe can also be sent to connected cooking appliances to begin the process seamlessly. It also features Video to Recipe, which offers a tutorial with easy-to-do steps, allowing users to follow along while they cook without pausing the video or backtracking.</p><p>Samsung also unveiled FoodNote, a new, weekly report that recaps users’ food intake patterns, from most-used ingredients and recipe recommendations, and which items are time to restock. </p><p>And, the Now Brief feature offers more widgets on the Family Hub screen and with Voice ID, can distinguish between family members and display content relevant to each individual. </p><p>Samsung has revealed that newly announced AI features will also make their way to older SmarterThings-enabled devices.</p><p>The new 2026 series appliances will be showcased at CES 2026 in Las Vegas this week. The price and availability details will be revealed during local launch events later this month.</p>.Samsung to double mobile devices powered by Google's Gemini to 800 millionunits this year .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>