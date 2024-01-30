ChatGPT-powered Opera One browser coming soon to iPhones

Last week, Apple announced to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act order that makes it mandatory for platform owners to allow customers the freedom to install apps on third-party online stores and websites.
This will allow app developers to offer services at lower prices, as they won't need to pay extra gatekeeping fees to Apple.
Now, Opera has announced it to bring the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered browser Opera One to iPhones soon.
"We welcome Apple’s decision to allow alternative browsers on iOS as a result of the requirements of the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), allowing us to provide iPhone users with an AI-powered alternative to Safari," said Oper on X (formerly Twitter) platform.
Opera One: Key aspects you should know about the AI-centric browser
-- It comes with a new refreshing Modular Design with Tab Islands, ingrained within the browser.
--It features Aria, the first-ever native browser AI. This new generative AI service is free.
-- Aria AI assistant is developed in collaboration with OpenAI.
--In combination with Opera's own Composer AI engine and OpenAI’s GPT, Aria is capable of delivering the most accurate information in real-time results from the web.
Opera One AI browser.
Photo Credit: Opera
-- Opera One will come with a dedicated command line. Users can also use keyboard shortcuts to open it by hitting ctrl+/ (in Windows) or cmd+/ (in Mac). Once the keys are pressed, an overlay will pop open, allowing the user to interact with Aria.
-- As noted earlier, Opera One comes with new Tab Islands. It offers a new way of keeping related tabs together in an intuitive way, based on context.
The feature offers flexibility to users to interact with the tabs. It can keep different browsing contexts separate, move tabs around, and collapse islands to make them small.
It even allows you to come back to them later or save them into bookmarks or pinboards
For instance, if you are planning to buy a car and doing research on different brands and their offering, you can create Tab Island to group all the related websites in one place. He/she can bookmark the Tab Island and come back whenever you get free time to continue your search for the perfect car for your family.
