Deepavali 2024: Best earphones to gift this festival

The new AirPods 4 boasts Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a first for open ear designed-based Apple earphones to date. With the newly designed earbuds and microphones, the AirPods 4 can reduce environmental noise such as aeroplane engines, city traffic, and more.

It also supports Transparency mode to keep users aware of their environment. There is also Adaptive Audio mode, which dynamically switches between Transparency mode and ANC based on the conditions of a user’s environment. It also supports the Conversation Awareness feature, which lowers the user’s media volume when he/she starts speaking to someone nearby.

It comes with the new H2 chip. It powers the new Voice Isolation feature, which promises clearer call quality no matter the environmental conditions. With coordination with advanced sensors, AirPods can recognise head nod gestures.

It allows users to simply nod their head yes or gently shake their head no to respond to Siri announcements. For even more control, AirPods 4 also feature a new force sensor on the stem to play or pause media and mute or end calls with a quick press. Thanks to the H2 chip, AirPods 4 are also great for gaming and can deliver low wireless audio latency and excellent voice quality when chatting with teammates and other players, including support for 16-bit, 48kHz audio.

With a full charge, it can deliver up to four hours with ANC on. And, with ANC on, it can last for five hours.

With a charge case, it can deliver up to 20 hours of listening time with ANC on. And, up to 30 hours of listening time with noise control off.

Apple is offering AirPods 4 with ANC feature for Rs 17,900. There is also AirPods 4 without ANC feature for Rs 12,900.