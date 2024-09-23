Dyson OnTrac headphones launched in India

Dyson on Monday (September 23) launched the new premium OnTrac headphones in India.

The ear cushion of the latest OnTrac is developed from soft microfibre and has high-grade foam to offer an acoustic seal and comfortable fit on the ear.

Also, Dyson has used a Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) manufacturing process for the three variants of headphones-- CNC Aluminium, Copper, and Nickel ear caps.

The Ceramic Cinnabar variant has a ceramic-feel painted finish. In addition to these four colourways, customers can customise their Dyson OnTrac with custom outer caps and ear cushions in various colours and finishes.