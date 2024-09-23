Dyson OnTrac headphones launched in India

Dyson on Monday (September 23) launched the new premium OnTrac headphones in India.
The ear cushion of the latest OnTrac is developed from soft microfibre and has high-grade foam to offer an acoustic seal and comfortable fit on the ear.
Also, Dyson has used a Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) manufacturing process for the three variants of headphones-- CNC Aluminium, Copper, and Nickel ear caps.
The Ceramic Cinnabar variant has a ceramic-feel painted finish. In addition to these four colourways, customers can customise their Dyson OnTrac with custom outer caps and ear cushions in various colours and finishes.
It features multi-pivot gimbal arms and a uniquely positioned battery in the headband to ensure balanced weight distribution.
The new Dyson headphones also boasts a custom Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) algorithm which uses 8 microphones, sampling external sound 384,000 times a second. It can significantly reduce up to 40dB of unwanted noise.
Dyson offers multiple colour options for OnTrac headphone cups.
Photo credit: Dyson India
With 40mm, 16-ohm neodymium speaker drivers and advanced audio signal processing, the Dyson OnTrac will be able to ensure that every note or word is delivered with precision.
The speaker housing is tilted 13-inches towards the ear for a more direct audio response. With The MyDyson app, users can control in-ear and external volume. The app can also alert users to potentially harmful levels.
Photo Credit: Dyson India
The MyDyson app also enables owners to choose between three custom EQ modes: Bass Boost, Neutral and Enhanced.
With a full charge, it can deliver up to 55 hours of battery life. It is more than to last for two weeks of listening even with ANC enabled.
The new Dyson OnTrac is available for Rs 44,900 at Dyson online store and Dyson demo zones at authorised retail outlets across India.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech
Published 23 September 2024, 13:38 IST