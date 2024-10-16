Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

EU AI Act checker reveals Big Tech's compliance pitfalls

Companies failing to comply with the AI Act will face fines of 35 million euros ($38 million), or 7% of global annual turnover.
Reuters
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 08:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 08:06 IST
TechnologyArtificial IntelligenceEuropean Union

Follow us on :

Follow Us