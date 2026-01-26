Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

EU opens investigation into X over Grok's sexualised imagery, lawmaker says

Doherty said the images had exposed wider weaknesses in how emerging AI technologies are regulated and enforced.
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 11:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 January 2026, 11:28 IST
Elon MuskTwitterEuropexxAIGrok

Follow us on :

Follow Us