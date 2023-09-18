Explained | Here's how to actually keep kids and teens safe online

Engaging with the ways youth use the Internet instead of dismissing them is key to improving young people’s experience—at their schools, in their families and under policies that affect them. Kids and teens are often better versed in the latest apps and platforms than their parents are. This dynamic can breed misunderstanding and judgment, and it can make open conversations about online struggles difficult, says psychologist Mitch Prinstein, who studies technology and adolescent development at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. “We’ve inadvertently communicated to our kids that we don’t understand or care and [that] we’re not going to be empathic or interested in talking about their online experiences,” Prinstein explains. “What we should be doing is just the opposite: saying, ‘This seems really important, and you’re spending a lot of time on it.’”