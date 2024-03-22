Explained | What is Nvidia’s GR00T? Project designed to create humanoid robots

On Tuesday, Nvidia, the leading chip manufacturer, unveiled Project GR00T, also known as Generalist Robot 00 Technology, with the potiential to transform the development of humanoid robots.

This initiative seeks to equip humanoid robots with AI-driven capabilities for human-like comprehension and motion, Indian Express reported.

The development comes after AI robotics company, Figure AI, showcased its ChatGPT-powered humanoid robot, Figure 01.