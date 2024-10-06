Gadgets Weekly: Lava Agni 3, Honor Pad X8a Nadal Kids edition and more

Lava Agni 3 series.
Credit: Lava International Ltd.
Lava's new Agni 3 sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1200 x 2652p) 3D curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, offers up to 1200 nits peak brightness and features an in-display fingerprint sensor and IP64 water-and-dust resistant rating.
A notable aspect of the latest phone is that it features a 1.74-inch (336 x 480p) secondary AMOLED screen on the back beside the camera module. It can assist users in reading messages, see time and screen callers, without having to lift the phone on the table.
And, like Apple's iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro models, the upcoming Agni 3 phone comes with a standalone action button. It can be programmed to launch the user's favourite apps or launch a camera or any other app he/she wants.
Inside, it houses a 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7300X octa-core processor with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, Android 14 OS, dual-camera module—a 50MP camera (with 1/1.55-inch Sony sensor, OIS: Optical Image Sensor) with 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera and 3x telephoto camera (with up to 30x digital zoom) with LED flash on the back, a 16MP front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 66W charger.
It comes in two storage options-- 128GB and 256GB-- for Rs 22,990 and Rs 24,999, respectively.
Honor Pad X8a Nadal Kids Edition.
Credit: Honor India
Honor Pad X8a comes with a protective, child-safe, food-grade silicone case and a shockproof body, ensuring durability for everyday use. The Nadal Kids edition also features a kid-friendly pen that allows kids to doodle, write, and learn.
It sports a large 11-inch 90Hz eye comfort display with 400 nits brightness and supports Eye Comfort Mode, which minimises blue light exposure, making screen time safer for young eyes. Additionally, it includes parental guidance tools to help parents monitor and control usage.
It also features a quad-surround speaker system, Snapdragon 680 4G octa-core processor, one 5MP front camera, one 5MP rear-side camera, Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0, 64GB/128GB storage, and an 8,300mAh battery. It costs Rs 13,999. For a limited time, it will be available for Rs 10,999.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra series.
Credit: Samsung India
Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and S10 Plus, earlier this week, hit stores in India.
The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra features a 14.6-inch (2960x1848p) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with anti-reflection feature. It houses an 11,200mAh battery with 45W charging capability.
It sports a dual-camera module—13MP+8MP ultra-wide sensors with LED flash. On the front, it houses a dual-camera module—12MP+12MP ultra-wide sensors.
The S10 Plus features a smaller 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an anti-reflection feature. It houses a 10,090 mAh battery with 45W charging capability.
It sports a dual-camera module-- 13MP+8MP ultra wide sensors with LED flash. On the front, it houses a single 12MP ultra wide sensor.
Both the Tab S10 Ultra and S10 Plus run on Android 14-based One UI OS and come with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ octa-core processor. And, they support most of the generative AI-based Galaxy AI features including Circle to search, live language translations, real-time audio transcribing capability and more.
Both the devices support an S Pen stylus (available for free inside the retail box), 5G SIM ( + e-SIM), quad-speakers, microSD card, type-C port and in-display fingerprint sensor. They come in two colours--Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver.
Depending on the storage and connectivity options (Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + 5G cellular), the prices range between Rs 76,999 and Rs 1,18,999, respectively.
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE series.
Credit: Samsung India
Samsung's new Galaxy S24 FE is now available for purchase in India.
The latest Galaxy S24 FE sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,900 nits peak brightness. It is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus+ shield and comes with an IP68 water-and-dust-resistant rating.
It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, type-c port, stereo speakers and dual SIM slots.
The Samsung phone houses a 4nm class 3.1GHz Samsung Exynos 2400e deca-core processor with Samsung Xclipse 940 GPU, Android 14-based OneUI 6.1.1 OS, 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage and a 4,700mAh battery with 25W charging capability.
It also comes with a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation), 120-degree 12MP ultra-wide sensor ( f/2.2) and an 8MP telephoto camera (with OIS, 3X Optical Zoom, f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. It also features a 10MP (f/2.4) front camera.
The Galaxy S24 FE also supports most of the generative AI-based Galaxy AI features including Circle to search, live language translations, real-time audio transcribing capability and more.
It comes in three colours-- Blue, Graphite, and Mint. It is available in two variants--8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs. 59,999 and Rs 65,999, respectively.
Nothing Ear (Open) earphones.
Credit: Nothing India
Earlier this week, the new Ear(Open) hit stores in India.
Both the earbuds and the case come in the signature see-through design language. Also, they feature IP54 rating and can survive water splashes and heavy sweating while working out at the gym or while jogging outdoors.
The earphone houses a 14.2 mm dynamic driver with Titanium-coated polyethene terephthalate with a patent-pending design.
It boasts an automatic Bass Enhance algorithm, ChatGPT integration and Clear Voice Technology for call noise cancellation with 3-mics, and improved wind noise resistance.
Nothing Ear (Open) earphones.
Credit: Nothing India
It supports 120 ms Low Lag Mode (Automatically enabled in Nothing Phones, can be enabled from the app for others)
It comes with Bluetooth 5.3 technology and supports AAC and SBC codes. And, it is compatible with Android 5.0 and later and iOS 13 and later, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, Dual Connection. It costs Rs 17,999.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Customers who go for the Galaxy Z Fold6 will get an upgrade bonus or a bank cashback worth Rs 12,500 with 24 months of no-cost EMI as a part of a limited-period festive offer.
Similarly, consumers looking to purchase Galaxy Z Flip6 will be eligible to get an upgrade bonus or bank cashback worth Rs 11,000 with 24 months of no-cost EMI.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The Galaxy Z Fold6 is priced starting at Rs 1,64,999 and the Galaxy Z Flip6 at Rs 1,09,999.
Consumers seeking enhanced affordability can take advantage of the convenient EMI schemes starting as low as INR 3056 for the Galaxy Z Flip6 and INR 4584 for the Galaxy Z Fold6.
Additionally, customers purchasing Galaxy Z Fold6 or Galaxy Z Flip6 will get Galaxy Z Assurance at just Rs 999. The Galaxy Z Assurance programme, which offers complete device protection was originally priced at Rs 14,999 for Galaxy Z Fold6 and Rs 9,999 for Galaxy Z Flip6. Under the Z Assurance programme, customers can now avail of two claims in a year.
Unix 50,000 mAh Powerhouse UX-1539.
Credit: Unix India
The UX-1539 power bank is equipped with four charging output ports—USB Type-C, Lightning, and two USB-A outputs—delivering fast charging speeds of up to 22.5W. Designed with user safety in mind, it features built-in protection mechanisms to safeguard devices against overcharging and overheating.
With 50,000mAh capacity, it can charge multiple phones and last for up to three days, ideal for long trips and outdoor events.
The digital display provides real-time battery status, keeping users informed about their power levels. Additionally, the UX-1539 features a XX LED bulb that serves as a handy LED torch, helping users navigate in the dark or during emergencies. The SOS light feature adds an extra layer of safety, allowing users to signal for assistance in critical situations. It is available for Rs 3,499 on the official Unix website.
As part of festive offers, Nothing has cut prices on several products including Phone 2a series, Ear series earbuds and and CMF devices.
Credit: Nothing India
Nothing Phone (2a) is now available at Rs 18,999 against MRP Rs 23,999. The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus can be purchased for as low as Rs 23,999 (against MRP: Rs 27,999).
The new mid-range CMF Phone 1 is available for Rs 12,999 (against MRP: Rs 15,999). CMF Watch Pro can be grabbed for Rs 2,499 (against MRP: Rs 4,999).
The CMF Neckband Pro is retailing for Rs 1699. The Nothing Ear is available at the lowest-ever price of Rs 7,999 (against MRP Rs 9,999). And, the Power 100W charger is priced at Rs 3,499 (against MRP: Rs 4,999).
Blaupinkt TS120 BASS Tower Speaker.
Credit: Blaupinkt
It comes with a slim, compact form factor and features fabric-covered speakers and vents.
It includes a 3-inch mid-range speaker, a 2-inch silk dome tweeter, and a 6.5-inch subwoofer, creating a meticulously balanced setup that covers the full audio range—from light high notes to deep, resonating bass.
The speaker comes encased in a durable hardwood cabinet. It is designed for long-lasting reliability, with materials selected for both their durability and sound-enhancing qualities and promises to deliver 140-watt output with clear mids, crisp highs, and deep, full-bodied bass.
It can seamlessly connect with TVs, smartphones, tablets, or even a vinyl player via Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical, AUX In, and USB In ports. It costs Rs 8,899.
Asus' 300th store was inaugurated by the ASUS Republic Of Gamers’ global brand ambassador, Alan Walker who is currently touring in India.
Credit: Asus India
It was inaugurated by the ASUS Republic Of Gamers’ global brand ambassador, Alan Walker who is currently touring in India.
Spanning over 700 sq ft, the Asus store is located at the Mall of Asia, Byataranyanpura in North Bengaluru.
“We are immensely proud to announce our 300th store in India, paving the way for future retail expansion across the country. This milestone is a testament to our unwavering dedication to offering our customers the best-in-class experience and establishing as many touchpoints as possible. We believe that the in-store purchase experience is a vital component during the decision to purchase a product and we are dedicated to ensuring a seamless experience for our customers. To build deeper inroads, we are keen to expand further across metros and suburban markets in tier II and tier III cities. Through our retail expansion strategy, we are committed to continue to cultivate our equation with our customers and meet their diverse and ever-evolving needs,” said Arnold Su, Vice President, of Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India.
The latest Pegasus store offers an extensive range of electronics and computer hardware, including ASUS flagship products such as Vivobooks, Zenbooks, Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptops, Gaming Desktops, All-in-One Desktops, and accessories. This marks the brand's first Pegasus store in Bengaluru and third in Karnataka.