Gadgets Weekly: Lava Agni 3, Honor Pad X8a Nadal Kids edition and more

Lava's new Agni 3 sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1200 x 2652p) 3D curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, offers up to 1200 nits peak brightness and features an in-display fingerprint sensor and IP64 water-and-dust resistant rating.

A notable aspect of the latest phone is that it features a 1.74-inch (336 x 480p) secondary AMOLED screen on the back beside the camera module. It can assist users in reading messages, see time and screen callers, without having to lift the phone on the table.

And, like Apple's iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro models, the upcoming Agni 3 phone comes with a standalone action button. It can be programmed to launch the user's favourite apps or launch a camera or any other app he/she wants.

Inside, it houses a 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7300X octa-core processor with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, Android 14 OS, dual-camera module—a 50MP camera (with 1/1.55-inch Sony sensor, OIS: Optical Image Sensor) with 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera and 3x telephoto camera (with up to 30x digital zoom) with LED flash on the back, a 16MP front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 66W charger.

It comes in two storage options-- 128GB and 256GB-- for Rs 22,990 and Rs 24,999, respectively.