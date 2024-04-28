Gadgets Weekly: Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i and more

Technology companies Lenovo, Lava International Ltd, Sennheiser and others launched smartphone, computer, smartwatches and more this week (April 22-28, 2024).
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i series PC.
Photo Credit: Lenovo
Lenovo earlier in the week launched new IdeaPad Pro 5i in India. A lot of its components are made of recycled materials.
It features a sturdy metallic case and comes with MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification.
It sports a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with Eyesafe certification for low blue light emission. It promises to deliver sharp, vibrant images while being easy on the eyes during long on-screen sessions.
The new Lenovo PC runs Windows 11 OS with Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, 32GB RAM and supports up to 1TB of storage.
With a full charge, it can deliver 11.5 hours of runtime. It also supports the Rapid Charge Express feature. With just 15 minutes of charging, it can last for three hours.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i is available in Artic Grey and the price starts at Rs 1,09,990 (base model).
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4
Credit: Sennheiser
The new earbuds boast Snapdragon sound technology with Qualcomm aptX lossless technology, Auracast, and ultra-low-latency mode.
Also, Sennheiser earbuds come with proprietary TrueResponse transducer technology and Qualcomm RF Front End (RFFE) technology. With the new antenna design, it allows for greater RF sensitivity, improved signal-to-noise ratio, and faster and more stable connections with the companion device.
It features a six-microphone setup for better voice pickup during calls and also improves the effectiveness of the Adaptive Noise Cancelling system.
It offers up to 7.5 hours battery life and with the charging case, it can last for 30 hours. It supports quick charging. With just eight minutes of charging, it can offer one hour of playtime.
The charging case also supports Qi wireless charging. Add to that Sennheiser upgraded the earbuds’ long-term battery performance with a battery protection mode that optimises charging cycles. It comes in three colours- black copper, metallic silver, and graphite -- for Rs 18,990.
itel S24 series phone.
Photo credit: itel
Key features
Display: 6.6-inch HD+ (1612 x 720p) with support for max brightness up to 480 nits
Chipset: 12nm class MediaTek Helio G91 octa-core
OS: Android 13-based itel OS 13.5
Configuration: 8GB LPDDR4X RAM + 8GB (virtual fusion RAM expansion with 128GB storage
Security: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
Rear-side Camera: 108MP (with Samsung HM6 ISOCELL Sensor, f/1.6 aperture) + 2MP depth sensor with LED flash
Front camera: 8MP
Battery: 5000mAh with 18W Type-C Quick Charge, ByPass Charging support
Colours: Dawn white and starry black
Price: Rs 10,999
Boult BassBox series.
Photo credit: Boult
Boult earlier this week forayed into to smart home audio segment in India with the launch of new BassBox variants.
The BassBox X120 comes equipped with two sound drivers and an audio output of 120 RMS
The BassBox X180 features four sound drivers, suitable for a larger room. Each Soundbar features a wired subwoofer to deliver deep and immersive bass effects.
With three EQ modes, Movie, Music, and News, it can - users can tailor their audio experience to perfection, regardless of the occasion.
Both the new BassBox variants come with sleek design and user-friendly controls for effortless navigation of music libraries, volume adjustments, and track skipping via remote control or the control panel of the BassBox Soundbar.
They boast new cutting-edge Digital Signal Processing (DSP) technology. It can transform analogue sound signals into digital ones.
Also, the DSP system modifies sound characteristics before converting them back to analogue for amplified playback through the speakers.
Lava Prowatch ZN.
Credit: Lava International Ltd.
It sports a sleek circular watch dial design with a metallic body and functional rotating crown.
It flaunts a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466x466 resolution and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield. It offers easy-to-understand health statistics and supports more than 110 sports modes, 150 watch faces, smart notifications, and fast charging.
The new Prowatch ZN with silicone strap costs Rs 4,999. And, the model with metallic strap is priced at Rs 5,999.
Lava Prowatch VN.
Credit: Lava International Ltd.
It comes with a 1.96-inch TFT 2.5D Curved display with a resolution of 320x386p and supports 500 nits brightness. It boasts a metal zinc alloy body and a comfortable silicone strap and comes with an IP67 rating.
It offers 150 plus watch faces and comes with more than 115 in-built sports modes for comprehensive fitness tracking.
It comes with a heart rate sensor, SPO2 tracker, stress level tracker, and sleep tracker. Additional features include a calculator, a quick reply function, and built-in games. It costs Rs 3,999.
