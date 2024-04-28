Gadgets Weekly: Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i and more

Lenovo earlier in the week launched new IdeaPad Pro 5i in India. A lot of its components are made of recycled materials.

It features a sturdy metallic case and comes with MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification.

It sports a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with Eyesafe certification for low blue light emission. It promises to deliver sharp, vibrant images while being easy on the eyes during long on-screen sessions.

The new Lenovo PC runs Windows 11 OS with Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, 32GB RAM and supports up to 1TB of storage.

With a full charge, it can deliver 11.5 hours of runtime. It also supports the Rapid Charge Express feature. With just 15 minutes of charging, it can last for three hours.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i is available in Artic Grey and the price starts at Rs 1,09,990 (base model).